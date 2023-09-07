FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 + $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

New bettors who register with the FanDuel Promo Code can claim $200 in bonus bets and a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount as part of this lucrative welcome bonus using one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

If a customer is a first-time bettor at FanDuel Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years old, they are eligible to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available. Grab $200 in bonus bets, including an additional $100 discount off of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account with the FanDuel Promo Code to start begin your sports betting journey today.

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code And Claim $200 + $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

New customers can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code and claim $200 in bonus bets, plus $100 off of NFL Sunday Ticket discount using one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Register now by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last mandatory fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at FanDuel Sportsbook. Then, place a cash wager of at least $5 to get $200 in bonus bets, plus a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Claim $200 + $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

Bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet, plus an additional $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount to experience a robust sports betting environment while wagering on NFL Week 1 odds.

After placing your $5 first bet, you receive $200 in bonus bet credits, arriving within 72 hours of placing your initial wager at FanDuel Sportsbook. The NFL Sunday Ticket $100 discount code is emailed to your registered email address within 24 hours of placing your initial qualifying wager.

Bonus bets can be divvied up into smaller denominations based on bettor preference, as well as across multiple bet types and wagers, which is why customers enjoy betting at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not included with any winnings.

Claim $200 +$100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount With The FanDuel Promo Code

New bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets plus a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket with the FanDuel Promo Code as part of the latest welcome bonus offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Users can wager their $5 qualifying first bet, any bonus bets accrued, or any real money wager toward NFL Week 1 odds, like NFL game odds, including spread and moneyline. NFL betting markets are filled with thousands of bet types and competitive odds, ranging from NFL player props, like anytime touchdown scorers, to NFL game props, such as half-time winner.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register and claim this fantastic welcome bonus to grab $200 in bonus bets, plus a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV after placing your first $5 cash wager. Sign up now as a new bettor to redeem this exclusive FanDuel Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.