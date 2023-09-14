FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 For TNF Odds + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $200 for Thursday Night Football odds, plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket using one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at FanDuel Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they qualify to redeem one of the premier online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up and create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using the FanDuel Promo Code to begin wagering on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds today.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code To Claim $200 For TNF Odds + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

New customers can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $200 for TNF odds in addition to $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV using one of the greatest sports betting apps available.

Register now by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter in order to fulfill the verification protocol at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After being verified, place an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any convenient payment method, like PayPal and credit cards, then place a real money wager of at least $5 to grab $200 in bonus bets, in addition to a $100 discount off of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Claim $200 For TNF Odds + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

New bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code and claim $200 for TNF odds, plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

After placing a $5 first bet, new bettors get $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether the qualifying wager settles as a win or a loss. Bonus bets are credited to new FanDuel accounts within 72 hours of placing a qualifying wager, while the $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount code is emailed within 24 hours of placing a $5 first bet.

Users enjoy betting at FanDuel for a lot of reasons, but being able to divvy up bonus bet credits into smaller denominations, based on preference, including across multiple wagers, is one of the biggest incentives. Bonus bets at FanDuel cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional bonuses. Bonus bets staked are not returned with any winnings.

Claim $200 For TNF Odds + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket With The FanDuel Promo Code

New customers can claim $200 for TNF odds plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket with the FanDuel Promo Code at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bettors can wager their first $5 qualifying bet on NFL Week 2 odds, including a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Eagles. Use any accrued bonus bets, a $5 first bet, or any other real cash wager to bet on NFL picks, including moneyline and total, or explore the NFL player props market for Thursday Night Football in Week 2, like anytime touchdown scorers and alternate passing yards.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to claim this lucrative welcome bonus at FanDuel Sportsbook, which gives any new bettor $200 in bonus bets, plus a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, once a $5 qualifying wager is placed at FanDuel Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.