FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Now And 3 Months Of NBA League Pass

New customers can register using the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $200 in bonus bets now and three months of NBA League Pass as part of the current welcome bonus available at one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at FanDuel, and physically located in a state with legalized online sports betting, they are eligible to claim one of the top online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up and create a new FanDuel account to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets, plus three months of NBA League Pass, by registering through the FanDuel Promo Code today.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Claim $200 Now And 3 Months Of NBA League Pass

Sports bettors can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $200 in bonus bets now and three months of NBA League Pass when they place a $5 qualifying first bet across any of the wide variety of sports betting markets and bet types at FanDuel, one of the top sports betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new FanDuel account today. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. The last four digits of your SSN and DOB are the final required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at FanDuel.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any of the convenient payment methods available at FanDuel, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any available sports betting market and bet type, including NFL odds, to grab $200 in bonus bets to wager on NFL Week 8 betting markets at FanDuel.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Claim $200 Now And 3 Months Of NBA League Pass

New customers can use the FanDuel Promo Code and claim $200 in bonus bets now and three months of NBA League Pass as one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the current marketplace.

Once a $5 qualifying wager is placed, new sports bettors at FanDuel earn $200 in bonus bet credit, plus a three-month NBA League Pass subscription offer. Both bonus bets and NBA League Pass sign-up code arrive within 72 hours, with bonus bets available to wager in new FanDuel accounts, while the NBA League Pass subscription offer code is sent to a bettor's registered email address.

Bonus bets at FanDuel can be divvied into smaller denominations based on bettor preference and can also be split up across multiple wagers, with the exception of Same Game Parlays and round robin bet types. Bonus bets remain valid to wager for seven days until expiring and cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel. Bonus bets staked on any subsequent wagers are not returned with any earned winnings.

Claim $200 Now And 3 Months Of NBA League Pass With The FanDuel Promo Code

Sports bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets now and three months of NBA League Pass with the FanDuel Promo Code when they register a new FanDuel account using the sign-up links on this page.

A $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real money wager can be staked on any of the vast selection of sports betting markets, most bet types, and odds at FanDuel, including NFL game odds, like moneyline and spread. Check out an extensive number of NFL player props and NFL game props at FanDuel, including anytime touchdown scorers and first-half moneyline prop bets. You can also bet on college football odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up for a new FanDuel account to redeem this fantastic promo code, placing a $5 first bet to seize $200 in bonus bets, plus a three-month NBA League Pass subscription offer, as part of the generous welcome bonus available at FanDuel today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.