FanDuel Promo Code - Claim Up To $100 In Bonus Bets

New users can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $100 in bonus bets by placing a $5 first bet on any preferred betting market, bet type, and odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you are at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at FanDuel Sportsbook, you are eligible to sign up with one of the best sports betting apps in the country. Earn bonus bets by placing your first $5 cash wager to gain $100 in bonus bets instantly. Additionally, with every United States Women's National Team win during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup tournament, receive a $10 bonus bet credit, worth up to $70 in additional bonus bets, once you sign up and place your $5 first bet as a new customer at FanDuel.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes by registering for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account today.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Claim Up To $100 In Bonus Bets

You can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to claim $100 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 bet using one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

To register, click on the "BET NOW" button below. That brings you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last mandatory fields to enter in order to complete your identity verification, allowing you to gain access to your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Once verified, fund your new FanDuel account with a qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any of the convenient, secure payment methods available on one of the top credit card betting sites in the marketplace. Afterward, find your preferred betting market and bet type, then place your first $5 bet to instantly earn $100 in bonus bets. Remember, every USWNT win also sends a $10 bonus bet to your new FanDuel Sportsbook account with one of the best World Cup betting promos.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Claim $100 In Bonus Bets

You can use the FanDuel Promo Code and claim up to $100 in bonus bets as soon as you place a $5 first bet on any preferred betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook. You will also gain a $10 bonus bet for each USWNT win during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup tournament.

After you've been verified and make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using top options like PayPal, find your preferred betting market, bet type, and odds to place your $5 first bet. Instantly earn $100 in bonus bets, which allows you to be flexible and divvy up the bonus bets across different bet types and betting markets, reinforcing why FanDuel is one of the best sports betting sites in the nation.

Keep in mind, your bonus bets are valid for seven days, so make sure to wager them during their active window before expiring in your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotions at FanDuel. You also cannot get the bonus bet back as part of a winning bet if it's used as a stake.

Claim $100 In Bonus Bets Using The FanDuel Promo Code

New customers can claim $100 in bonus bets using the FanDuel Promo Code as part of the fantastic welcome bonus offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Place your $5 first bet and any bonus bets on the extensive MLB betting markets and bet types available at FanDuel. Whether you prefer wagering daily MLB odds, such as the moneyline and run line, or MLB game props, like alternate lines and correct score bets, take advantage of this generous welcome offer and enhance your sports betting experience as a new user at FanDuel.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to claim $100 in bonus bets when you register a new account using the FanDuel Promo Code. Bet $5 to receive $100 in bonus bets instantly, earning up to $100 in total bonus bets with a $10 bonus bet credit for each USWNT win at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sign up now to redeem this exclusive welcome bonus, allowing you to claim $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.