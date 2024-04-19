FanDuel Promo Code + DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $250 in Bonus Bets for Friday NBA Odds

The NBA is headed into the postseason as the MLB regular season churns on, and with no lapse in sports betting opportunities, you won't want to miss out on two exclusive welcome offers from the best sports betting sites in the country. Using the DraftKings promo code and the FanDuel promo code, you can score $350 in bonuses today.

For betting just $5 at both online sportsbooks, the DraftKings promo code gets you $200 instantly, while the FanDuel promo code unlocks an additional $150 in bonus bets. Just sign up for an account using the featured BET NOW buttons above, and place a first-time wager of $5 or more.

Click the BET NOW buttons above to access both registration pages and take your shot at the latest NBA odds & MLB odds this week.

How to Claim FanDuel Promo Code & DraftKings Promo Code

Getting started with the DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code is incredibly easy. As two of the top sports betting apps, both have a similar sign-up process which can be completed within minutes.

Click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page. You will be redirected to the registration portal. Enter basic information such as your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will need to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a qualifying deposit of $5 or more for DraftKings and $10 for FanDuel. There are multiple payment options available such as credit card, online banking, and PayPal. Place your first-time wager on any NBA or MLB odds to activate the DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code.

Wager on NBA & MLB Using the DraftKings & FanDuel Promo Codes

Ranking among the best sportsbook promo codes, the DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code can provide customers with up to $350 after signing up for a new account.

Most of the NBA Play-In Tournament has already been completed, with just two more games to go before the full playoff bracket is set in stone. Wager on the Kings-Pelicans and Bulls-Heat tonight, or just save all your bonus bets for the start of the postseason on Saturday.

Sports bettors can also check out MLB odds this week, with a full slate of regular season games taking place daily. The Yankees, Dodgers and Guardians have emerged as the top teams early on.

Don't miss out on two great deals — claim the DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code for up to $350 in bonus bets today. Click the BET NOW button to get started with a new account.

Bank $350 in Bonuses Now with DraftKings Promo Code & FanDuel Promo Code

New users can earn up to $350 in bonus bets when signing up with the DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code.

After placing your first $5 deposit and wager at DraftKings Sportsbook, $200 in bonuses will be instantly delivered to your online sportsbook account. Bonus bets will be issued as eight separate $25 bet credits. Place a $10 deposit and initial first bet of $5 at FanDuel Sportsbook to unlock an additional $150 in bonus bets, bringing your total up to $350.

All bonus bets will expire within seven days. They cannot be transferred, withdrawn, used for odds or profit boosts or used for any other promotional offers at DraftKings or FanDuel Sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.