FanDuel Promo Code - Enjoy The Benefits Of A $2500 No Sweat First Bet

The NBA Finals tip off on Thursday, and you can add to the excitement with a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet when you sign up as a new customer using this new FanDuel Promo Code. To take advantage of this lucrative offer, simply click on the FanDuel Promo Code link provided below to get in on all the action at one of the country's top sports betting sites.

FanDuel has fast become one of the biggest names in the rapidly growing US sports betting markets. With one of the widest variety of sports betting markets available covering every major sport, FanDuel makes it easy to get in on the action with their easy-to-use sports betting app.

Sign up today to take advantage of this FanDuel promo code.

How To Claim The FanDuel Promo Code For Tonight's Games

Introduced just in time for the start of the NBA Finals, this FanDuel Promo Code is reserved especially for new customers. If you are 21 years old and located in a US state where FanDuel is licensed to operate, click on the "BET NOW" button below to begin the registration process and claim your $2,500 No Sweat Free Bet on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

The FanDuel registration process is quick and easy. You will be asked to provide some key personal information like your name, phone number, email address, and home address, as well as other information that is used for identification purposes, like your date of birth and the last four digits of your SSN.

Once you have completed the registration process, you will be all set to claim one of the top sportsbook promo codes being offered on one of the best NBA betting apps available today.

Using The $2,500 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel Promo Code For Tonight's Game

To activate this FanDuel Promo Code, make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10, and you are ready to place your No Sweat First Bet of up to $2,500 on any FanDuel sports betting market.

If your first bet is a winner, you can cash out. But if you first wager loses, you will automatically receive the amount of the stake back in bonus bets, up to $2,500, which you can use to place additional wagers as the NBA Finals progress.

Your bonus bets come with no restrictions on odds or sports betting markets but expire after 14 days if unused. So don't wait to get in on this sweet deal at one of the top credit card betting sites by clicking on the FanDuel Promo Code link below.

Get Your $2,500 No Sweat First Bet with the FanDuel Promo Code

As this season's NBA Finals matchup between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets gets underway, there has never been a better time to get in on NBA Finals odds, NBA player props, and same game parlays by using this exciting FanDuel promo code.

Register today at FanDuel Sportsbook, and claim a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet from one of the best credit card sports betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.