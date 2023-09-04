FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Off Sunday Ticket For 2023 NFL Season

Become a new customer with FanDuel, and become a winner instantly. All new bettors who claim the FanDuel Promo Code will get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket to watch all the best games this 2023-2024 NFL season.

To claim this offer, click the "BET NOW" button below to redeem one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available through one of the most premier sports betting sites.

Redeem The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

New customers can redeem the FanDuel Promo Code to get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket plus $200 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps.

If you're 21 years or older and physically located in a state where sports betting is legal, you qualify for this lucrative welcome offer.

To cash in on this offer, sign up by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This link will take you to a new customer registration portal. You will then enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

After FanDuel has verified your account, the next step is all fun and games.

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

To claim the FanDuel Promo Code, you must first make a qualifying deposit. This can be done by using PayPal or any major credit cards. New bettors will then want to place a first-time qualifying bet of at least $5. Your first real money wager can be used on any bet offered on FanDuel with no limitations on odds or bet type.

The first-time $5 bet will get you $200 in bonus bets, whether you win or lose. You'll also snatch $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket which is available through YouTube TV this NFL season. Bonus bets and the NFL Sunday Ticket discount sign-up code will appear in your account 72 hours after your bet is placed.

Sign Up Now For NFL Sunday Ticket Discount Using the FanDuel Promo Code

Sign up now using the FanDuel Promo Code to snag one of the best sportsbook promo codes available. Not only will new customers receive a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, but bettors will also receive $250 in bonus bets.

With the start of the 2023 NFL season approaching in just a few days, wagers can be placed on NFL Week 1 odds, parlays, NFL player props, NFL futures, and more. Then, watch your selected game on NFL Sunday Ticket to see if you scored big on the bets you placed.

NFL Sunday Ticket will allow football fans to watch all out-of-market games every week, regardless of where you live. Games can also be recorded and watched later, and outside of the home, you can watch on two additional devices at once.

Don't miss out on this exclusive offer, ending September 18. Click "BET NOW" above to get started.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.