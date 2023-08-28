FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Off Sunday Ticket Now

New bettors can claim the FanDuel Promo Code to get $100 off of NFL Sunday Ticket now, in addition to $200 in bonus bets as the featured welcome bonus offer available at one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

As long as it's a first-time customer at FanDuel Sportsbook, who is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they are eligible to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace. Seize $200 in bonus bets, in addition to receiving a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV right now.

Use the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register using the FanDuel Promo Code to begin wagering on your preferred betting markets, bet types, and odds at FanDuel Sportsbook today.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $100 Off Sunday Ticket Now

Users can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, plus $200 in bonus bets to enjoy wagering on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

Sign up by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link. This brings you to the new user sign-up portal at FanDuel Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final mandatory fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at FanDuel Sportsbook.

After being verified, access your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 with any of its convenient payment methods, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place your first real money wager of at least $5 to seize $200 in bonus bets, while getting an additional $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $100 Off Sunday Ticket Now

New bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get $100 off of the NFL Sunday Ticket package, plus $200 in bonus bets, to enhance the sports betting experience ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season.

After placing your first bet of at least $5 on any preferred betting market, including NFL game odds, you collect $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet being placed at FanDuel Sportsbook. You receive a unique sign-up code for a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount, featured on YouTube TV during the 2023 NFL season.

Bonus bets are available to be divvied up into smaller denominations and used across multiple wagers, excluding round robin and Same Game Parlay bet types at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned with any winnings when wagered as a stake, and do not qualify for opting into other recurring promotional bonuses.

Get $100 Off Sunday Ticket Now With The FanDuel Promo Code

New customers get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket now with the FanDuel Promo Code, which also nets new users $200 in bonus bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bettors can use their first cash wager of $5 or any of their $200 in bonus bets earned toward NFL Week 1 odds, including NFL odds, like spread and totals, or head to NFL game props, containing unique prop bets such as correct score, half-time winner, and alternate spread bet types. Head to the NFL futures markets to wager win totals, division and conference odds, as well as lucrative Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register and claim this excellent welcome bonus, giving new users the chance to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, in addition to a generous $100 discount code to apply toward the 2023 NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV. Sign up as a new user and place your first $5 wager at FanDuel Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.