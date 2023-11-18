FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 In Bonus Bets

New customers can sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any preferred team that settles as a win, plus a daily profit boost, after registering on one of the top sports betting sites in the United States.

As long as a bettor is at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at FanDuel, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they qualify to redeem one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new FanDuel account, then place a $5 qualifying moneyline wager to receive $150 in bonus bets if that qualifying moneyline wager winds up settling as a win, plus an additional profit boost everyday, after registering with the FanDuel Promo Code today.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets

Sports bettors can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any preferred team, as long as it settles as a win. Win or lose, all new customers earn a profit boost everyday, which is one of many reasons why FanDuel is considered one of the best sports betting apps available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new FanDuel account today. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the final required fields to complete the identity verification process at FanDuel.

After being verified, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any of the convenient payment methods available, like PayPal and credit cards. Once a qualifying deposit is made, place a $5 qualifying wager on any team's moneyline odds to grab $150 in bonus bet credits if that moneyline wager settles as a win.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets

New customers can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any preferred team that settles as a win, in addition to receiving a daily profit boost, after signing up at FanDuel.

Sports bettors at FanDuel can place a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any team's available moneyline odds and earn $150 in bonus bet credit if that qualifying first bet settles as a win. Win or lose, a daily profit boost becomes available to all newly registered FanDuel customers. Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of settling a winning $5 qualifying moneyline wager.

Bonus bets are excluded from round-robin and Same Game Parlay bet types, while also eligible to divvy into smaller denominations based on bettor preference, or split across multiple wagers. New customers who settle a losing qualifying $5 moneyline wager become ineligible to receive $150 in bonus bet credit but still earn a profit boost everyday in any state where sports betting is legal.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets With The FanDuel Promo Code

Sports bettors can get $150 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code by placing a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any available team and settling it as a winning first bet after signing up and creating a new FanDuel account.

New customers can place a $5 qualifying moneyline wager, any bonus bet credit, or other real cash wagers to place bets on NBA odds, like moneyline and spread. Other NBA betting markets include NBA player props, such as player points and player assists.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up for a new FanDuel account to place a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any available team across a huge selection of sports betting markets to seize $150 in bonus bets if your team wins outright. Register today using the FanDuel Promo Code and win or lose, earn a profit boost everyday as a new customer at FanDuel.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.