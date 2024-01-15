FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today to wager on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

If a bettor is physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at FanDuel, they qualify for this exceptional welcome offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the United States.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to create a new FanDuel account to become eligible for this bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets welcome bonus today.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

New customers can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today to receive one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register a new FanDuel account today. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at FanDuel.

Once registered, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment methods supported at FanDuel, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $150 in bonus bets as a new user today.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

Sports bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today and place a $5 qualifying wager across an extensive selection of online sports betting markets at FanDuel.

As soon as a $5 qualifying wager is placed on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds, $150 in bonus bets is funded within 72 hours. Bonus bet credit can be divvied into smaller denominations based on bettor preference, as well as split across multiple wagers. Bettors have seven days until their bonus bet credit expires on FanDuel and it cannot be staked on either round robin or Same Game Parlay bet types.

Bonus bet credit cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at FanDuel. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers do not get returned with any earned winnings.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today With The FanDuel Promo Code

New users can get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today with the FanDuel Promo Code and place a $5 qualifying real cash wager across a wide number of online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds at FanDuel.

A $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager can be used to place bets at FanDuel, like on NFL odds, such as moneyline and total. Wager NFL player props, including anytime touchdown scorer and total player rushing yards.

Get started and register a new FanDuel account by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below and use the FanDuel Promo Code during registration to bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets to take advantage of this fantastic welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.