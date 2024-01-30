FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

We're off and running early in the week, so let's get started with a new account using the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today. FanDuel has one of the most entertaining sportsbook promo codes on the market, and you'll certainly want to get in on the action. Just place a first-time $5 moneyline wager, and if it is victorious, you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

On this Tuesday night, the NBA doubleheader on TNT is a big one, featuring the Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors. In college hoops, we'll see quite a few Top-25 teams in action, including South Carolina at Tennessee, Illinois at Ohio State, and Texas Tech at TCU. There are only two games in the NHL, featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets at St. Louis Blues and the Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets Today

New customers can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets today.

Click on the "BET NOW" button to get started at one of the most popular sports betting apps. You will then be guided to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you will be asked for personal info like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. To verify your identity, provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

After completing the registration and identity verification processes, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at FanDuel is $10, and that would be more than enough to cover the amount you need for the welcome offer.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

Here's how you can use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today at one of the most popular online sportsbooks.

The details aren't hard to figure out, but you definitely want to pick a sure-fire winner when you place your first wager. Just place a $5 moneyline wager on your first try as a new customer. If that first moneyline wager is a winner, you'll get $150 in bonus bets. However, if you lose that first moneyline wager, you're not getting anything but a pat on the back for your efforts.

The bonus bets you do receive can be used on any sports betting market and must be used within even days or else they will expire on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today With The FanDuel Promo Code

There's never been a better time to get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up today with the FanDuel Promo Code.

With so many games on the docket tonight, you can certainly find an easy winner somewhere on the board. If you find that big winner, you'll get $150 in bonus bets, and you could even use them on early wagers on any of the Super Bowl odds and NFL player props betting markets. Best of luck, people!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.