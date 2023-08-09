FanDuel Promo Code - Get $1K No Sweat First Bet For MLB Futures

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a $1k No Sweat First Bet welcome bonus to use for MLB futures available on one of the most popular online sportsbooks in the United States.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at FanDuel Sportsbook, they are eligible to claim this fantastic $1,000 first bet welcome bonus. Place a first bet, insured up to $1,000, on any preferred betting markets and bet types at FanDuel.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available to wager on MLB futures today.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $1K No Sweat First Bet For MLB Futures

You can register with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a $1k No Sweat First Bet welcome bonus to wager MLB futures markets using one of the best sports betting apps available.

Sign up now using any of the "BET NOW" links on this page to register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete your identity verification at FanDuel.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any of the quick and convenient payment methods supported at FanDuel Sportsbook, like PayPal and top credit cards. Then, locate your preferred betting market, bet type, and odds to place your first cash wager, up to $1,000, and wait for your first bet to settle.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $1K No Sweat First Bet For MLB Futures

Bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get a $1k No Sweat First Bet for MLB futures once a qualifying deposit of at least $10 and a subsequent first bet wager, up to $1,000, is placed on any preferred betting market, bet type, and odds.

Losing first bets result in a full rebate of the initial stake, up to $1,000, arriving in the form of bonus bet credits into new users' FanDuel Sportsbook accounts. New customers who earn bonus bets can divvy them up and break them apart using any preferred denomination, which is another reason why so many bettors consider FanDuel Sportsbook one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of a losing first bet settling and have a seven-day expiration date. Make sure to wager any bonus bet credits received since they remain valid for just one week in new FanDuel Sportsbook accounts.

Customers cannot opt to transfer or withdraw bonus bets from FanDuel, nor can they opt into other ongoing promotions. Bonus bets are also not returned with any subsequent winning wagers. Excluding Same Game Parlays and round robin bets, new users can wager any other bet type and all betting markets available at FanDuel Sportsbook, including MLB futures odds.

Get $1K No Sweat First Bet For MLB Futures With The FanDuel Promo Code

New users get a $1k No Sweat First Bet welcome bonus for MLB futures with the FanDuel Promo Code once they register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Explore numerous MLB futures markets at FanDuel to use any bonus bets accrued through a losing first bet. MLB futures markets include lucrative World Series odds, division odds, win totals, player awards, and much more.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get a first bet welcome bonus, up to $1,000, with an initial deposit of at least $10 and a first cash wager placed on an MLB futures market. Losing first bets deliver a full rebate equivalent to the initial stake, up to $1,000, which means new customers can enjoy up to $1,000 in bonus bets to wager on MLB futures today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.