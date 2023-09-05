FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 + $100 Off Sunday Ticket

New customers who claim the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets, plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket as part of this exclusive welcome bonus using one of the best sports betting sites in the marketplace.

If a bettor is a first-time user at FanDuel Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they are eligible to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the country. Seize $200 in bonus bets, with an additional $100 discount off of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV right now.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using the FanDuel Promo Code to start wagering on your preferred sports betting markets, bet types, and odds today.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $200 + $100 Off Sunday Ticket

New users can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off of NFL Sunday Ticket using one of the top sports betting apps available.

Register now by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at FanDuel Sportsbook, like PayPal or any major credit cards. Finally, place a real money wager of at least $5 to get $200 in bonus bets, along with a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $200 + $100 Off Sunday Ticket

New bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet, plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket to enjoy an enhanced sports betting experience for NFL Week 1 odds.

After placing your first $5 wager, you get $200 in bonus bet credits, issued within 72 hours of placing your initial wager at FanDuel Sportsbook. The NFL Sunday Ticket $100 discount code gets emailed to your registered email address within 24 hours of placing your $5 first bet.

Bonus bets can be divvied up and broken into smaller denominations based on preference, including used across multiple wagers. However, it excludes Same Game Parlays and round robin bet types at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bonus bets are also ineligible to be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other recurring promotional offers at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bonus bets used as a stake on any subsequent wagers are not included with any returned winnings.

Get $200 + $100 Off Sunday Ticket With The FanDuel Promo Code

New users can get $200 in bonus bets, along with a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket with a $5 first bet placed after claiming the FanDuel Promo Code at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bettors at FanDuel Sportsbook can apply their first $5 cash wager, or any of their $200 in bonus bets, toward NFL Week 1 odds, including NFL game odds, like spread and total. The NFL betting markets at FanDuel are massive, filled with all kinds of bet types and competitive odds, including the NFL game props market, where alternate spread, half-time winner, and correct score. You can also bet on NFL player props for Week 1 matchups.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up and claim this excellent welcome bonus to seize $200 in bonus bets and a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount code upon placing your first $5 wager. Sign up now as a new customer to redeem the FanDuel Promo Code right now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.