FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 For College Football Best Bets

With several exciting college football match-ups scheduled for Week 4, don't miss out on the FanDuel Promo Code, which will earn you $200 in bonus bets to use on college football best bets today. All you need to do to get your hands on these bonus bets is sign up and make a first bet of at least $5 on one of the best sports betting sites.

To qualify for one of the top sportsbook promo codes, you must be at least 21 years old, a first-time user of FanDuel Sportsbook, and physically located in a state where the sportsbook is legal to operate.

If you meet the above requirements, click the "BET NOW" link above and take advantage of the FanDuel Promo Code today.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $200 For College Football Best Bets

Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets to use on college football best bets after placing a $5 first-time wager on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

To get started, click the "BET NOW" button below. This link will take you to the FanDuel Sportsbook registration portal for new customers where you must enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify the new account to bet today.

Once the new account is created and verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using a supported payment method, including PayPal and major credit cards. After completing these actions, make a first bet of at least $5 to get your hands on $200 in best bets today.

Claim The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $200 For College Football Best Bets

New users can claim $200 in bonus bets to use on college football best bets when they sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code today.

Now that your new account is created, verified, and ready to bet, make a first bet of at least $5 to finally get your hands on $200 in bonus bets. The great part is that you get bonus bets no matter the result of your first bet.

Once credited to your FanDuel account, the bonus bets expire in seven days. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, applied to round robin and same game parlays, or used to opt into other recurring promotions at FanDuel Sportsbook. They are also not returned with any potential winnings on wagers you place.

Get $200 For College Football Best Bets Using The FanDuel Promo Code

Using the FanDuel Promo Code, new customers can get $200 in bonus bets to use on college football best bets when they make a first bet of at least $5 on Week 4 college football odds today.

With a loaded college football betting slate, you won't run out of options when it comes to cashing in on your bonus bets. You can use them to bet on CFB moneylines, totals, player props, parlays, and anything in between, which is why the FanDuel Promo Code is one of the top sportsbook welcome offers on the market today.

Use the link below to claim the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet on one of the best sportsbooks now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.