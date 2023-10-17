FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 For MLB Playoff Odds

Sports bettors can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 for MLB playoff odds using one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

If a sports bettor is at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at FanDuel, they are eligible to claim this exceptional bet $5 to get $200 welcome bonus, widely considered one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up as a new FanDuel customer using the FanDuel Promo Code to grab a $200 welcome bonus to wager on MLB playoff odds today.

Redeem The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $200 For MLB Playoff Odds

New customers can redeem the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 for MLB playoff odds after registering on one of the best sports betting apps in the United States.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create a new FanDuel account. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at FanDuel.

After being verified, use any of the convenient payment methods supported at FanDuel to make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using options like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 first bet on any preferred sports betting market, like MLB odds, to grab $200 in bonus bets today.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $200 For MLB Playoff Odds

Sports bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets for MLB playoff odds after completing the registration process at FanDuel.

After placing a $5 qualifying first bet, new customers receive $200 in bonus bet credits within 72 hours. Bonus bets can be broken down into smaller denominations based on bettor preference, while split across multiple wagers and bet types at FanDuel.

Bonus bets are valid to wager for seven days until expiring and cannot be used to opt into any other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel. Bonus bet credit cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or included with any earned winnings when staked on any subsequent winning wagers. Bonus bet credit cannot be staked on round robin and Same Game Parlay bet types.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below using the FanDuel Promo Code to redeem this phenomenal welcome bonus, allowing new customers to place a $5 qualifying wager to earn $200 in bonus bets today.

Get $200 For MLB Playoff Odds With The FanDuel Promo Code

Any new FanDuel customer can get $200 in bonus bets for MLB playoff odds with the FanDuel Promo Code when they sign up as a new user today.

With the MLB playoffs in full swing, sports bettors can use a $5 qualifying wager, any other real cash wager amount, or any bonus bet credits earned to place bets on MLB playoff odds, including moneyline and total. Check out FanDuel's extensive MLB player props market, featuring anytime home run scorer and total player hits.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to seize this welcome bonus, placing a $5 first bet to grab $200 in bonus bet credit as a new customer at FanDuel today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.