FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for March 24 NCAAB Odds

Sports bettors can sign up using the FanDuel promo code and qualify for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your first wager wins welcome offer available at one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at FanDuel, physically present in a state with legal online sports betting and at least 21 years old, they can claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new account with the FanDuel promo code and get bonus bets to wager on Round 2 of March Madness.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $200 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 24, 2024

New customers can register with the FanDuel promo code to get bonus bets for Round 2 of March Madness once they place a qualifying $5 wager on any preferred sports betting market and it settles as a win.

To sign up today, click on the "BET NOW" button below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to satisfy identity verification protocol at FanDuel. Afterward, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment method supported at FanDuel, which happens to be one of the best PayPal betting sites. Then, place a qualifying $5 cash wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds, including college basketball odds, to collect $200 in bonus bets if the first bet placed settles as a win.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo for March Madness Odds

Prospective sports bettors can use the FanDuel promo code for a welcome offer that sends $200 in bonus bets back into a FanDuel online sportsbook account with a winning $5 first bet settled. Wager bonus bets on March Madness Round 2 odds, which offers a wide array of betting markets for FanDuel customers to explore.

Bonus bets are funded within 72 hours of settling a qualifying $5 wager as a win. Bonus bets are eligible to divide up into smaller denominations and split across multiple wagers, which is why FanDuel is among the most popular sports betting apps to download.

FanDuel customers cannot withdraw, transfer or use bonus bets toward ongoing promotional offers available on its online sportsbook app and site. Any bonus bets staked on a subsequent wager are not returned with any winnings earned. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bet on Duke-JMU, Purdue-Northwestern with FanDuel

FanDuel users can bet on Purdue vs. Northwestern odds and the other 15 games in Round 2 of March Madness after signing up with the FanDuel promo code today.

Use a qualifying $5 cash wager, bonus bets, or any other real cash wager amount to get action on college basketball odds, like spread and total. In eligible betting states, FanDuel customers can also wager college basketball player props and game props, including player points and total team points. Or, invest in the National Champion futures market.

Sign up today by clicking on the "BET NOW" button, and remember to use the FanDuel promo code to qualify for $200 in bonus bets,

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.