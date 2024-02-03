FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

New customers can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new FanDuel account today to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the United States.

As long as a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, and a first-time customer at FanDuel, they qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer today.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new FanDuel account and bet $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets as a new user today.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $200 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

New users can register with the FanDuel Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up today while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new FanDuel online sportsbook account today. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new FanDuel account.

After registering, make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $5 using any preferred payment method supported at FanDuel, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any available online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to receive $200 in bonus bets today.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $200 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today

Sports bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up today and place a $5 qualifying cash wager available on one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Once a $5 qualifying wager is placed, $200 in bonus bet credits arrive within 72 hours. Bonus bet credit can be divvied into smaller denominations based on bettor preference and is eligible to be split across multiple wagers and bet types across various FanDuel online sports betting markets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel. Bonus bet credit cannot be staked on round robin or Same Game Parlay bet types, while any bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned.

Get $200 In Bonus Bets When You Sign Up Today With The FanDuel Promo Code

New customers can get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up today with the FanDuel Promo Code and place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any of the wide selection of online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds available at FanDuel.

Place a $5 qualifying wager, any bonus bet, or any other real money wager to start betting on FanDuel, including NFL odds, like total and spread. Explore NFL player props markets, such as total receptions and anytime touchdown scorer, or invest in NFL game props, including first-half spread and total team points.

Sign up for a new FanDuel account today and click on the "BET NOW" button below while entering the FanDuel Promo Code at sign-up to qualify for this top-tier bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.