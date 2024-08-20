FanDuel Promo Code: Get 3 Free Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket + $200 in Bonus Bets

The NFL is back for another season, and you can give yourself more chances to make winning bets on the NFL odds with an exclusive $200 instant bonus by signing up today for the latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer.

In addition to setting you up with $200 in bonus bets simply by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by FanDuel, this limited-time offer also gets you three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket that will help you stay on top of your NFL picks. This is one of the top sportsbook promos worth claiming ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

NFL Week 1 action is only days away, so act now to claim what is shaping up to be one of the best NFL betting promos of the year. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up for the FanDuel Sunday Ticket promo code offer and pad your stack with $200 in bonus bets from one of the industry's top NFL betting sites.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo + $200 Bonus Bets

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks NFL Sunday Ticket 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: August 20, 2024

Introduced to celebrate the start of the NFL season, the latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in any of the 23 US states where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

Just follow these simple steps to sign up now. Download and install the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your Android or iOS device. Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to start the sign-up process on the FanDuel secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form, and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $10 by PayPal or a credit card using the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

Claiming the lucrative welcome offer unlocked by the latest FanDuel promo code takes just a few minutes and earns you $200 in bonus bets when you make a qualifying first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market including this week's NFL picks as the NFL Preseason draws to a close.

Even if your first bet loses, your new account will be credited with $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make more wagers on the NFL player props and Super Bowl odds, or to test your luck on the college football odds ahead of Saturday's season-opening action.

In addition, this exclusive welcome offer also rewards you with three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket, enabling you to keep tabs on all your wagers on the NFL moneylines and totals.

Don't forget, bonus bets earned through this exclusive FanDuel Sunday Ticket promo must be used within seven days, and cannot be combined with any other promos or bonuses offered by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Get 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket + $200 Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code

The NFL Preseason draws to a close on Sunday with three games, highlighted by a clash between the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Commanders Field, and you can be ready to kick off your NFL betting strategy with a $200 instant bonus and three weeks of NFL Sunday ticket by signing up today for the latest FanDuel promo code offer and Sunday Ticket promo.

Click the "BET NOW" link to get started, and start making your best NFL and college football picks using one of the nation's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.