FanDuel Promo Code: Get A $100 Discount For Sunday Ticket

New users can claim the FanDuel Promo Code and get a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, in addition to $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet, as the exclusive welcome bonus available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at FanDuel Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they qualify to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace. Grab $200 in bonus bets, including a $100 discount off of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV today.

Use the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register using the FanDuel Promo Code to begin wagering on your preferred sports betting markets, bet types, and odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get A $100 Discount For Sunday Ticket

Bettors can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, with $200 in additional bonus bets to begin wagering on one of the top sports betting sites available.

Register by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. That brings you to the new user sign-up portal at FanDuel Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit in your new FanDuel Sportsbook account, with a minimum deposit of at least $10, using any quick and easy payment methods supported at FanDuel like PayPal and top credit cards. Then, place your first cash wager of at least $5 to grab $200 in bonus bets, plus a $100 discount off of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get A $100 Discount For Sunday Ticket

New customers can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket, along with betting $5 to get $200 in bonus bets, creating a robust sports betting experience entering Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Once you've placed your first wager of at least $5 on any preferred sports betting market and bet type, including NFL odds, you receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of placing your initial wager at FanDuel Sportsbook. The unique sign-up code for a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount is also emailed to your registered email address.

Bonus bets can be broken down and segmented into smaller denominations across multiple wagers, but it excludes round robin and Same Game Parlay bet types at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bonus bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional bonuses at FanDuel, while bonus bets used as a stake on any subsequent wagers will not be returned with any winnings.

Get A $100 Discount For Sunday Ticket With The FanDuel Promo Code

New bettors get a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket with the FanDuel Promo Code, in addition to getting $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

New users at FanDuel Sportsbook can use their first $5 cash wager, or any of the $200 bonus bets accrued, on NFL Week 1 odds, including NFL game odds, like moneyline and spread. The NFL betting markets at FanDuel are vast and include thousands of bet types and competitive odds, like in the NFL player props market, where you can wager anytime touchdown scorers, a player's total receptions in a game, and first touchdown scorer prop bets. NFL futures markets are also another popular destination at FanDuel Sportsbook, with lucrative Super Bowl odds, NFL MVP odds, and win totals available to wager.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register and redeem this fantastic welcome bonus to collect a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, plus $200 in bonus bets after placing your first $5 wager. Register as a new user to claim the FanDuel Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.