FanDuel Promo Code: Grab $200 in Bonus Bets for Celtics-Mavericks Game 4 Odds

Whether they're rooting for Dallas or Boston in the NBA Finals, sports bettors can score $200 using the FanDuel promo code. New customers can cash in on this exclusive deal after wagering just $5 and winning their first bet.

The Mavericks will play one more game at home Friday night, as they try to remain alive in this series. All eyes will be on Luka Doncic — Dallas' biggest playmaker, who's averaging 29 points per game this postseason.

Click the BET NOW button below and sign up for a new account now with one of the best sportsbook promos — the FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code $200 in Bonus Bets Explained

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $200 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: June 14, 2024

To register at one of the top sports betting sites, new users can follow the easy steps below and claim the Bet $5, Win $200 in bonus bets offer from the FanDuel promo code.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app using an iOS or Android device. Click the BET NOW button. You will be asked to provide your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You must also enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a first-time deposit using any supported payment method like debit card, credit card, online banking or PayPal. The minimum deposit is just $10. Place a $5 wager on any bet type and odds type of your choice and wait for your bet to settle.

There is no need to enter a physical promo code as the FanDuel promo code will apply automatically during the registration process.

Bet on Celtics-Mavericks Odds with the FanDuel Promo Code

After placing your first deposit and wager with one of the best sports betting apps , you'll be well on your way to $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code.

You can tune in to Friday night's game at 8:30 pm ET. Bet on the moneyline, spread, totals or create a same-game parlay including NBA player props, like total points a specific player will finish with or the number of 3-pointers they'll make.

Sports bettors can even access the NBA Futures market and place bets on NBA championship odds. At FanDuel, odds sit at -770 for the Celtics and +540 for the Mavericks.

Newly registered customers can wager on the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3 NBA odds after using the FanDuel promo code during sign-up today. Or jump onto an underdog wager on the Mavericks' NBA Championship odds

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Win $200 Offer Terms & Conditions

To get $200 in bonus bets and all of the opportunities that come with the FanDuel promo code, users must be new to FanDuel Sportsbook, they should also be located in a state with legalized sports betting and at least 21 years of age.

After successfully completing your first deposit and wager, just wait for your initial bet to settle. If it wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your online account. Bettors in Ohio and Massachusetts can opt for a Bet $5, Get $300 welcome bonus.

All bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for any other promotional offer. They will expire within seven days of receipt.

As the NBA Finals draw closer to the end, now is the best time to claim this exclusive welcome bonus. Click the BET NOW button and sign up with the FanDuel promo code for $200 in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.