FanDuel Promo Code: No Sweat First Bet On CFB Week 10

We are in store for a fantastic college football weekend, with many great games on the Week 10 slate. We could see quite a bit of shuffling in the rankings following this week, making this a must-watch weekend. Make a bit of money while you watch the games this weekend by signing up to bet with the FanDuel Promo Code.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users who sign up through our FanDuel Promo Code link today will be given a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on CFB Week 10. Below, we will go over who you can sign up and claim one of the best sports betting promos available.

Use FanDuel Promo Code For A No Sweat First Bet On CFB Week 10 Picks

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook operates, you are eligible to sign up and claim the FanDuel Promo Code offer, which gives you a No Sweat First Bet for CFB Week 10 picks. Take the following steps to sign up for one of the best sports betting sites and get started with college football betting.

Click our FanDuel Promo Code link to head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Once there, you will be asked to provide some basic personal information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, email, and physical address. Deposit at least $10 to finish the sign-up process and activate the welcome promotion.

How To Use FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet For CFB Week 10 Picks

The sign-up steps above will help you to create your new account and claim the No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, using the FanDuel Promo Code link. Once you deposit at least $10 into your new account, the promotion activates, making your first wager on CFB Week 10 picks eligible for the No Sweat First Bet offer.

If your first bet on CFB Week 10 picks wins, congrats on scoring a profit at FanDuel Sportsbook! If your college football bet loses, your account will be credited with a free bet in the amount of your wager, thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code offer.

Free bets from the welcome promotion will be dispersed within 72 hours of your losing bet being graded. These free bets expire in 14 days and cannot be withdrawn or combined with any other promo, so make sure you use them before they disappear.

If you live in Maryland or Ohio, you can take advantage of the pre-launch offers by using the FanDuel Maryland Promo Code and the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code.

Make CFB Week 10 Picks Using The FanDuel Promo Code No Sweat First Bet

Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code link today to claim a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on CFB Week 10 picks. While there are many great games to bet on this weekend, no game is bigger than the top-five matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs.

Third-ranked Georgia is an 8.5-point favorite over top-ranked Tennessee. While the Bulldogs are at home, these are dealing with injuries, highlighted by leading pass rusher Nolan Smith being ruled out for the season.

Since the FanDuel Promo Code welcome offer gives you a No Sweat First Bet, meaning you get refunded if your bet loses, it makes a lot of sense to bet on top-ranked Tennessee to win outright. If you win, it's a nice pay day. If the wager loses, you receive your wager amount back, up to $1,000, thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.