FanDuel Promo Code Offer Features Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets On Tuesday MLB Odds

Kick off the week with your favorite MLB wagers all while using the FanDuel promo code offer. After betting just $5, new customers can claim $150 in bonus bets to wager on Tuesday's best MLB odds with one of the best sports betting sites in the nation.

Tuesday's docket is loaded with a number of MLB games, kicking off with the Dodgers at the Mets and finishing with the Phillies at Giants. The Phillies are the No. 1 team in the MLB, and Bryce Harper has 13 home runs and is on track for one of his better seasons in Philadelphia.

You can place your moneyline wagers, as well as player prop bets, such as the total number of runs Harper will have on Tuesday at one of the top sports betting apps. To get started with the FanDuel promo code offer, and click the BET NOW button below to begin.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 in Bonus Bets Promotion

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: May 28, 2024

To claim the FanDuel promo code, all you have to do is follow the easy steps below.

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you to the new user registration portal at FanDuel Sportsbook. Enter basic information including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also be prompted to enter your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. There is no need to enter a physical promo code. The FanDuel promo code will automatically activate. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any simple payment method, such as online banking, credit card, PayPal or Venmo.

Then just place your first wager on any MLB game with a minimum of $5, and wait for your bet to settle as a win

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 Offer Terms & Conditions

To take advantage of the FanDuel promo code, you must be a new user at FanDuel Sportsbook. You must also be physically located in a state with legalized sports betting and at least 21 years of age or older.

After depositing at least $10, and wagering $5 or more using the FanDuel promo code, your initial bet must win. Once your bet settles as a win, a $150 bonus bet will be deposited to your online sportsbook account within 72 hours with one of the most iconic sports betting apps.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used for any other promotional offer at FanDuel Sportsbook. All bonus bets will expire within seven days so be sure to use them.

Wager on MLB Odds With FanDuel Promo Code

After obtaining $150 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code, continue wagering on MLB odds this week to maximize your potential winnings.

On Wednesday, watch as teams finish out their series of three games against their competitor. Tune into afternoon games like Cardinals-Reds and Dodgers-Mets or finish off your night with Yankees-Angels. Wager on spread, totals, game props, or MLB futures, including league winners or the 2024 World Series Champion. Currently odds favor the LA Dodgers (+260), followed by the Yankees (+500) and Phillies (+650) to take it all.

Click the BET NOW button to get started with one of the best online sportsbook promo codes on the market and score $150 in bonuses today for MLB odds with the FanDuel promo code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.