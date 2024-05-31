FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 in Bonus Bets + WNBA League Pass Offer

With the popularity of the WNBA growing, use the FanDuel promo code to open a new account. You will be eligible to get one free month of WNBA League Pass. Just make a bet of $1 or more on any WNBA betting market to get this exclusive and limited-time offer.

Additionally, you can use the FanDuel promo offer to earn $150 in bonus-bet credit if you make a successful first bet of $5 or more on anything of interest to you. One of the leading sportsbook promo codes requires a $10+ first-time deposit, so you can place a $5 wager to potentially get the $150 credit, and then place a $1 wager to get your free month of WNBA League Pass.

When you use the FanDuel promo code to get the WNBA League Pass, it gives you access to all of the action.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 + WNBA League Pass

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: May 31, 2024

For new customers 21 years old, use the FanDuel promo code to sign up for a new account. You must be in a location where FanDuel is licensed to operate.

Tap a BET NOW button in this article to start creating your account. This will take you to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for them. You won't need to provide the FanDuel promo code because when you use one of our BET NOW buttons, you will automatically get the best welcome offer. Make a first-time deposit of $10+ at FanDuel by using a variety of payment methods like debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, and many others. Once your account is created and funded – you can also use a credit card – you can place your first wager at FanDuel.

FanDuel Promo Code Terms & Conditions for $150 in Bonus Bets + WNBA League Pass

Here are the details on how to claim the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets, plus a free month of WNBA League Pass from one of the best sports betting sites.

The FanDuel promo offer is simple. Just place a first-time wager of $5 or more on any sports betting market. If your bet wins, you'll get $150 in credit to break up into as many bonus bets as you would like. The $150 credit expires after seven days. Any bonus bets you make have a 1X playthrough requirement.

New FanDuel customers in Massachusetts and Ohio get $300 in bonus bets if their opening wager of $5 or more is successful.

If you lose your first wager via the FanDuel promo code, you can still walk away with something from FanDuel. When you place a $1 wager on any WNBA betting market, you will receive a free month of WNBA League Pass, which is valued at $12.99. When you opt in, you will be sent a link to sign up for your free month of the WNBA League Pass.

FanDuel Promo Code: Great Selection of WNBA Bet Types, Plus NBA & NHL

We're a couple of weeks into the WNBA season, so it's the perfect time to hit nothing but net with the FanDuel promo code at one of the leading sports betting apps.

If you take advantage of your free month of WNBA League Pass from FanDuel, you'll be treated to some great games over the weekend, including the Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream on Friday, as well as the big showdown between Clark and the Fever against Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty.

Additionally, you can use the FanDuel promo code to create your new account and then bet on today's NBA and NHL playoff action. Bet $5 or more on the Mavs-Timberwolves or the Panthers-Rangers. If your bet is a winner, you'll get $150 to make bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.