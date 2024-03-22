FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 in Bonus Bets for March 22, March Madness Odds

Many sports fans call these next two days the best ones on the calendar, so see what all the fuss is about and use the FanDuel promo code to get $200 in bonus bets for March Madness betting. Just place a first-time $5 moneyline wager, and if it wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets. In this article, you will learn much more about how to claim one of the top sportsbook promo codes for the big dance from one of the most popular online sportsbooks in America.

Friday's slate of games gets off to a big start at 12:15 pm ET sharp with a matchup between Northwestern and FAU. Throughout the day, we'll see some of the top teams in the nation like Baylor, San Diego State, Auburn, Florida, Houston and Purdue. There has also been plenty of buzz around the Utah State-TCU, Nebraska-Texas A&M and Duke-Vermont matchups.

Click the BET NOW button below to get started with this FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $200 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 22, 2024

New customers can follow these steps to sign up for a new account at one of the best sports betting apps with the FanDuel promo code:

Click on the "BET NOW" button located below to start creating your account. This will take you to the FanDuel new-user registration page where you'll need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for them. Next, you can make your first deposit at FanDuel by using a variety of payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo and many others. Once your account is created and funded, you can place your first wager at FanDuel.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Explained

Familiarize yourself with the details below on how to use the FanDuel promo code on a first-round March Madness game and get $200 in bonus bets if it wins.

Just place a $5 moneyline wager at FanDuel and then wait for the result of the game. If your wager loses, you won't receive any bonus bets. However, if that wager wins, you're walking away with $200 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets must be used within seven days before expiring, and they must be wagered once before withdrawing any of your winnings.

Bet on First Round March Madness Odds with the FanDuel Promo Code

Now that the first round of March Madness has finally arrived, you can claim the FanDuel promo code and place a $5 moneyline winning wager $200 in bonus bets.

We went through the Friday games at the top of the article, but we can't forget about the Round of 32 that kicks off on Saturday. Several teams have already punched their ticket into the second round, including the Michigan State Spartans.

Place your first-time $5 moneyline wager on any of these college basketball betting odds, or ones that appeal more to you, and get $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code if you come out victorious. Best of luck, everyone!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.