FanDuel Sportsbook $100 Sunday Ticket Promo Offer

New bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets, plus a $100 Sunday Ticket promo offer as the latest welcome bonus to claim using one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

As long as a user is at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at FanDuel Sportsbook, they qualify to redeem one of the greatest online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link above to sign up and register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account with the FanDuel Promo Code to begin wagering on any preferred sports betting markets, bet types, and odds right now.

Sign Up With FanDuel Sportsbook For $100 Sunday Ticket Promo Offer

New customers can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook for a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket promo offer, along with $200 in bonus bets to wager using one of the top sports betting apps available.

Register now by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below. This takes you to the new user sign-up portal at FanDuel Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final mandatory fields to enter in order to verify your new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

After verification, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any of the convenient payment methods supported at FanDuel Sportsbook, like PayPal and credit cards, then place a real money wager of at least $5 to get $200 in bonus bets, in addition to a $100 discount code for the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV.

Use FanDuel Sportsbook To Get $100 Sunday Ticket Promo Offer

New bettors can use FanDuel Sportsbook to get a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket promo offer, along with $200 in bonus bet credits to wager.

Once a new user has placed their first $5 bet, they receive $200 in bonus bets, whether it settles as a win or a loss. Bonus bet credits arrive within 72 hours of placing your first cash wager at FanDuel Sportsbook. The $100 NFL Sunday Ticket discount code is emailed to a user's registered email address within 24 hours of placing their qualifying $5 wager.

Bonus bet credits can be segmented and divvied up into smaller denominations based on preference. This includes using bonus bets across multiple bets and bet types. However, bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other recurring promotional bonuses available at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bonus bets staked do not get returned with any winnings.

Receive $100 Sunday Ticket Promo Offer With FanDuel Sportsbook

New customers receive a $100 NFL Sunday Ticket promo offer with FanDuel Sportsbook, plus the ability to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bet credits.

Bettors at FanDuel Sportsbook can use their $5 qualifying wager, or any bonus bets previously earned, to wager on NFL Week 2 odds, like moneyline and spread, or an extensive selection of NFL player props, including anytime touchdown scorers and total receptions.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to claim this fantastic promotional offer at FanDuel Sportsbook, which sends new customers a $100 discount off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, plus $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 first bet at FanDuel Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.