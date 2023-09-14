FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code: $100 Bets + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code - $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket + $100 Bonus Bets

Thursday, September 14, 2023

It's week 2 in the official NFL 2023 Schedule and Kentucky sports bettors are only a few weeks away from being able to legally bet on the best Kentucky sportsbooks. Even though legal online sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023, this FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code (FanDuel Promo Code Kentucky) is giving bettors the opportunity to pre-register today to receive a $100 Bonus Bets & $100 Discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. With no deposit required.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to pre-register and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky account to grab $100 in bonus bets and the $100 Discount on NFL Sunday Ticket with one of the best Kentucky sportsbook promo codes available right now. Plus tonight, the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will play their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 pm EST for Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-Register NOW, Get $100 + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to pre-register for the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code pre-launch bonus offer.

Signing up with the FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer is easy, and it provides you with bonus bets with no deposit needed. By signing up with the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code today, you can claim a generous FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer that includes:

$100 Pre-Launch Promo Offer (No deposit required)

$100 Discount Off NFL Sunday Ticket

For a more in-depth look, check out the latest NFL Odds and the updated 2023-2024 NFL schedule.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Discount - Kentucky Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code

FanDuel stands as one of the initial Kentucky sportsbooks to secure a temporary sports betting license in Kentucky. Bettors in the Bluegrass State will soon have access to a pre-live bonus from one of the top sports betting apps in the industry.

Pre-register for FanDuel Sportsbook in Kentucky from August 28, 2023 until September 27, 2023 to receive $100 in bonus bets, as well as a $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV.

The bonus bets are valid for a week from issuance. This promotion remains valid until September 27, 2023.

FanDuel Betting Odds For Eagles vs Vikings Thursday Night Football NFL

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is set to kick off tonight with a showdown between the reigning NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Philadelphia, currently boasting a 1-0 record, will take the field for their second consecutive home opener, facing off against the 0-1 Minnesota Vikings.

This meeting follows the Eagles' commanding 24-7 victory over the Vikings in the City of Brotherly Love during Week 2 of the 2022 season. The Eagles have started this season on a strong note, securing a 25-20 win against New England, while the Minnesota Vikings began their campaign with a narrow 20-17 loss at home to Tampa Bay.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code: Get $100 + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel is offering a low risk, high reward bonus for new Kentucky bettors who pre-registers with their sports betting app. Kentucky bettors will get a bonus worth up to $200 (bonus bets & discounts) after pre-registering for FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky.

Register using the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code to claim this lucrative welcome offer from one of the top sports betting sites in the country. With mobile sports betting slated to launch on September 28, this offer will give new users a head start on their sports betting journey.

Get $100+ $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket - FanDuel Sportsbook KY Promo Code (No Deposit Required)

Leading up to their official launch, FanDuel wants to simplify the process of getting started and entice bettors to join their Kentucky sports betting site before its competitors, and their FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer using the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code is one of the best in the market today.

Sign up for this promo to bet on NFL odds, college football odds, and futures like NFL Super Bowl Odds. There are plenty of open betting markets at your disposal.

