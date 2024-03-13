FanDuel Sportsbook NC Promo Code Gets You $250 in Instant Bonus Bets

It's time to feed the opponent's goalie and feed your wagers with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code. Beginning on March 11, online sports betting in the Tar Heel State went live, providing new users with the ability to sign up for a new account and earn an exclusive welcome offer.

Sign up for a new account, make a $10 deposit and then bet $5 on the odds of your choosing to secure the $250 in total bonus bets.

Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets are in action against the Memphis Grizzlies. On Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes battle the Florida Panthers. Plus, you can wager on any of the latest NCAAB odds, including the ongoing ACC Tournament and upcoming March Madness action.

If you're new to FanDuel North Carolina, physically located in the state and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for one of the best NC betting promos. To get started and begin wagering, click the BET NOW button below to sign up for a new account with this FanDuel North Carolina promo code.

FanDuel Sportsbook NC Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

🎁 FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel NC Pre-Reg Bonus Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: March 13, 2024

New users can register today at one of the best sports betting sites with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code. Signing up for a new account takes minutes and will be well worth it.

First, click the BET NOW button to access the registration portal at FanDuel NC. Create a username and password, and enter a valid email address. Enter your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Agree to the Terms and Conditions and submit your registration. Make a first-time qualifying deposit using a simple payment method including credit card and PayPal. Then, make a first-time wager of $5. There is no need to enter a physical promo code as the FanDuel NC Promo Code will automatically activate after successfully following the steps above.

Get $250 in FanDuel Bonus Bets with this Promo Code

New customers can claim their bonus bets using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code. After signing up for a new account and making a first-time qualifying deposit and wager, you will receive $250 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your FanDuel NC online sportsbook account. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used for casino games, odds boosts, profit boosts or used for any other promotional offers at FanDuel NC. All bonus bets will expire within seven days of being received.

Bet on NHL, NBA & NCAAB Odds with FanDuel Sportsbook NC

After unlocking $250 in bonus bets with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code, you won't want to waste any time by not using them!

Now that North Carolina sports betting is live, there's no shortage of betting opportunities for users to take advantage of. You can bet on NHL odds like the Hurricanes, NBA odds with the Hornets, college basketball odds with Duke and UNC and even NFL odds.

Join millions of others across North Carolina and sign up for a new account using the FFanDuel North Carolina promo code for $250 in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.