FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code | Bet $5, Get $150 Offer for Bulls-Cavs & NBA Odds

New users can register with the latest FanDuel promo code which unlocks a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins offer for Bulls vs. Cavaliers and other NBA matchups taking place tonight.

Simply create a new FanDuel account using one of the BET NOW buttons on this page and place a $5 winning first bet on any of the available NBA odds to secure $150 in instant bonus bets.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at FanDuel, at least 21 years old and physically present in a state with legal sports betting, they qualify for the latest welcome offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

Click on a "BET NOW" sign-up link to secure this excluisive $150 FanDuel promo code today!

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets for Wednesday NBA Odds

🎁 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ FanDuel Welcome Bonus Bet $5, Win $150 In Bonus Bets 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: February 28, 2024

Ready to get started with one of the best sports betting apps for NBA betting? Follow the steps listed below and claim this FanDuel promo code now:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new FanDuel online sportsbook account today. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the final required fields to complete registering a new FanDuel account. After registering, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using any preferred payment methods supported at FanDuel. No physical promo code is required for this offer. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any available online sports betting market, bet type and odds at FanDuel to qualify for $150 in bonus bets, as long as the first bet settles as a win.

FanDuel NBA Promo Code for Cavs-Bulls, Lakers-Clippers & More

Sports bettors can use the FanDuel promo code which unlocks a bet $5, get $150 offer for the Bulls-Cavs, Lakers-Clippers and plenty of other Wednesday night NBA odds.

Once a $5 qualifying wager is placed, registered FanDuel customers can wait for their qualifying first bet to settle. A losing first bet disqualifies bettors from getting bonus bets, however, settling a winning first bet returns $150 in bonus bet credits to wager on any of the extensive online sports betting markets available on FanDuel.

Bonus bets are eligible to split across multiple wagers and divide into smaller denominations, but bonus bets cannot be staked on Same Game Parlay and round robin bet types. Bonus bet credit cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel. Any bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager is not returned with any winnings earned.

Don't miss this easy chance to get started with $150 in bonus bets at one of the top NBA betting sites. Click a BET NOW button to claim this FanDuel promo code today!

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus for Bulls vs. Cavs Odds

Looking around the NBA tonight, the Bulls vs. Cavs matchup has the makings of one of the top sports betting opportunities.

Both the Cavaliers and Bulls are in the Eastern Conference playoff race, with Cleveland holding a decisive edge at second in the conference, while the Bulls are clawing their way up, sitting in ninth place amongst 10 eligible playoff seeds.

Sign up for a new FanDuel online sportsbook account with this special FanDuel promo Code to qualify for a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer for Bulls-Cavs and other NBA action.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.