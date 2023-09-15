FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code in Kentucky: $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket + $100 Bonus

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code - $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket + $100 Bonus Bets

Thursday, September 14, 2023

It's week 2 in the official NFL 2023 Schedule and Kentucky sports bettors are only a few weeks away from being able to legally bet on the best Kentucky sportsbooks. Even though legal online sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023, this FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code (FanDuel Promo Code Kentucky) is giving bettors the opportunity to pre-register today to receive a $100 Bonus Bets & $100 Discount on NFL Sunday Ticket. With no deposit required.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to pre-register and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky account to grab $100 in bonus bets and the $100 Discount on NFL Sunday Ticket with one of the best Kentucky sportsbook promo codes available right now. Plus tonight, the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will play their home opener against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 pm EST for Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-Register NOW, Get $100 + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to pre-register for the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code pre-launch bonus offer.

Signing up with the FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer is easy, and it provides you with bonus bets with no deposit needed. By signing up with the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code today, you can claim a generous FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer that includes:

$100 Pre-Launch Promo Offer (No deposit required)

$100 Discount Off NFL Sunday Ticket

For a more in-depth look, check out the latest NFL Odds and the updated 2023-2024 NFL schedule.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Discount - Kentucky Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code

FanDuel stands as one of the initial Kentucky sportsbooks to secure a temporary sports betting license in Kentucky. Bettors in the Bluegrass State will soon have access to a pre-live bonus from one of the top sports betting apps in the industry.

Pre-register for FanDuel Sportsbook in Kentucky from August 28, 2023 until September 27, 2023 to receive $100 in bonus bets, as well as a $100 discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV.

The bonus bets are valid for a week from issuance. This promotion remains valid until September 27, 2023.

NFL Week 2 Preview & Betting Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky

Jets at Cowboys - Sunday, September 17 at 4:25 pm EST

In the previous week, the Jets secured a victory thanks to their disruptive defense, which pressured Josh Allen into committing turnovers. At the same time, Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense delivered a performance that was sufficient to achieve a surprising upset. Looking ahead to this week, the Jets aim to continue their winning streak, relying on their defense to create chaos and force Dak Prescott into making mistakes. Meanwhile, the dynamic duo of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will propel Gang Green to yet another astonishing upset.

College Football Featured Game Of The Week - FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code

No. 9 Tennessee takes on Florida in a highly anticipated SEC matchup, and here are the predictions, picks, and details on how to watch:

Date and Time: Saturday at 7 p.m. EST, televised on ESPN

This week, the SEC takes the spotlight with a trio of conference games, and this one stands out as the highlight, earning its prime-time slot. Despite Tennessee's national ranking, the rivalry heavily favors the Gators. While the Volunteers managed a victory in Knoxville last season, they haven't triumphed in Gainesville since 2003.

Tennessee's offense wasn't firing on all cylinders in their previous game against FCS opponent Austin Peay, especially in the first half. Quarterback Joe Milton and his team will need to start strong, especially in the challenging environment of the Swamp. On the other side, the Gators showed promise against McNeese after their opening night loss to Utah, but quarterback Graham Mertz will also need a quick start to keep the home crowd engaged.

FanDuel NFL Sunday Ticket Promo Code: Get $100 + $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel is offering a low risk, high reward bonus for new Kentucky bettors who pre-registers with their sports betting app. Kentucky bettors will get a bonus worth up to $200 (bonus bets & discounts) after pre-registering for FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky.

Register using the FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code to claim this lucrative welcome offer from one of the top sports betting sites in the country. With mobile sports betting slated to launch on September 28, this offer will give new users a head start on their sports betting journey.

Get $100+ $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket - FanDuel Sportsbook KY Promo Code (No Deposit Required)

Leading up to their official launch, FanDuel wants to simplify the process of getting started and entice bettors to join their Kentucky sports betting site before its competitors, and their FanDuel Kentucky welcome offer using the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code is one of the best in the market today. Sign up with one of the best sports betting apps in the country to get set up for sports betting in Kentucky today.

Sign up for this promo to bet on NFL odds, college football odds, and futures like NFL Super Bowl Odds. There are plenty of open betting markets at your disposal.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.