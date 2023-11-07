Florida Sports Betting: Hard Rock Bet App Launches

Florida sports betting is back! The Hard Rock Bet app relaunched this morning, much to the surprise of many Florida sports bettors, offering limited access to existing Hard Rock Bet Florida users to help test out the new and improved Hard Rock Bet online sportsbook platform. The official Hard Rock Bet Florida launch for new customers has yet to be announced.

This comes almost exactly two years after the previous launch of Hard Rock Bet Florida. Following a Nov. 1, 2021 launch, the Hard Rock sportsbook app was forced to stop accepting sports bets just 21 days after it went live due to a ruling from a federal judge calling the gaming compact between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida into question.

Following multiple legal victories over the past two years, online sports betting and Hard Rock Bet have returned to the state of Florida. Hard Rock Bet is now once again the exclusive online sports betting app in Florida. However, in other states where Hard Rock Bet is live, it still ranks as one of the top sports betting apps. Those include Hard Rock Bet New Jersey, Hard Rock Bet Iowa, Hard Rock Bet Arizona, Hard Rock Bet Ohio, Hard Rock Bet Indiana, Hard Rock Bet Tennessee, and Hard Rock Bet Virginia.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida has the exclusive rights to both retail and online sports betting in Florida, stemming from the 2021 gaming compact. The Tribe announced last week that in-person Florida sports betting will launch at the six Hard Rock Florida casinos on December 7, 2023, along with craps and roulette.

When Is Hard Rock Bet Coming To Florida?

Hard Rock Bet is officially live in Florida again today, with the full relaunch set to arrive in the coming weeks. Be sure to bookmark this page for updates on Hard Rock Bet Florida as well as the Hard Rock Bet Florida promo code welcome bonus for new users -- a No Regret First Bet, up to $100. The Hard Rock Bet welcome offer will provide new customers with one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market, once it is released.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.