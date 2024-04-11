Frozen Four Betting Promos, Odds, And 2024 Schedule

The 2024 Frozen Four begins tonight at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. In the first semifinal, the Denver Pioneers take on the Boston University Terriers at 5 p.m. EST in a matchup of the No. 2 (BU) and No. 3 (Denver) teams in the nation. Then, the second semifinal features the No. 1 ranked Boston College Eagles taking on the Michigan Wolverines at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch both of these Frozen Four semifinal matchups on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Frozen Four Hockey 2024 Schedule

Frozen Four Game Info Date Time (ET) Frozen Four Semifinal: No. 3 Denver vs. No. 2 Boston University Thursday, April 11 5:00 p.m. Frozen Four: Michigan vs. No. 1 Boston College Thursday, April 11 8:30 p.m. Frozen Four Championship Game Saturday, April 13 6:00 p.m.

The Frozen Four national championship game is set for 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 13. One of the best college hockey rivalries may be featured in the Frozen Four final if Boston College and Boston University both win their Frozen Four semifinal matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 first bet offer. You can place a $1,500 first bet on the Frozen Four tonight, and if that bet loses, you'll be reimbursed with a matching amount of bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 gives new sign-ups a First Bet on Caesars, up to $1,000. Bet on the Frozen Four now with up to $1,000 in bonus bets available.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and place a $5 first bet on the Frozen Four, you get $150 in bonus bets instantly. The bonus bets are paid out as six $25 bet credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code also provides new users with $150 in bonus bets. Place a $5 bet on one of the Frozen Four games tonight and you'll get $150 in bonus bets once the bet settles.

Frozen Four Odds

Frozen Four college hockey betting odds are available on the top sports betting sites featured above. The eventual champion will unseat the 2023 Frozen Four winner, Quinnipiac.

Here are the Frozen Four odds to win the 2024 NCAA men's hockey tournament:

Boston College: +150

Boston University: +225

Denver: +425

Michigan: +475

The Frozen Four odds for tonight's games are:

Denver (+125) vs. Boston University (-160) Over/Under Total: 6.5 (-115)

Michigan (+150) vs. Boston College (-195) Over/Under Total: 6.5 (-115)



