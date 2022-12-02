Georgia vs LSU Betting Guide: SEC Championship Picks

Championship Saturday in the college football world is this weekend, and we have many exciting matchups. When the top team in the country takes the field for the final time before the College Football Playoff is announced, it's clearly a must-watch event, and that's what we have with the Georgia vs. LSU SEC Championship.

Below, we have our Georgia vs. LSU betting guide, which includes odds, predictions, and the top college football betting promotions from the best sports betting sites for SEC Championship picks this weekend.

Georgia vs LSU Betting Offers And SEC Championship Promotions

We have organized the top Georgia vs. LSU betting offers for the SEC Championship below. Sign up for as many of these sportsbooks and promotions as you would like!

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for the Georgia vs. LSU game on Saturday.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The most valuable SEC Championship welcome promo is redeemed with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which gives you a first bet on Caesars for Georgia vs. LSU, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the winner of the SEC Championship and receive $200 in free bets if you are correct when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on Georgia vs. LSU SEC Championship game.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager.

Claim College Football Betting Offers For Georgia vs LSU Picks

Above, we have organized the top college football betting offers for the Georgia vs. LSU SEC Championship game above. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you are eligible to claim any and all of the promotions above.

To get started, click the link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's registration page where you will be asked to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your registration. Repeat the process to claim as many SEC Championship betting offers as possible.

Georgia vs LSU Betting Guide, SEC Championship Picks, Predictions, And Best Bets

The SEC Championship is often looked at as the best game on Championship Saturday, as the SEC is the best overall college football conference. While the LSU Tigers may not have much to play for, thanks to their loss last weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs will want to remain undefeated.

Simply, the Bulldogs are head and shoulders above the rest this season. They should take care of business in this game. Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link and bet $5 on Georgia to win. Once they do, you will receive $200 in free bets.

You can also sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS or the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to claim a free bet that you can use on the SEC Championship game. Use these promo bets on any bet type or odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.