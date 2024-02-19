We're getting into crunch time for college basketball, so it's a great time to use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. Use the bonus to bet on CBB best bets when you sign up with one of the most exciting sportsbook promo codes.

To get the $150 in bonus bets, all you have to do is make a first bet of $5 or more, and if it wins, the bonus bets are yours, thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code. As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new sportsbook user, and physically located in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is legal to operate, you can use the links on this page to get your chance to win $150 in bonus bets today.

Sign Up To Get $150 For CBB Best Bets With The FanDuel Promo Code

New customers can sign up and get $150 in bonus bets to use on CBB best bets with the FanDuel Promo Code today.

To begin, click the "BET NOW" button below to create a new account on one of the top sports betting apps. You'll be directed to the FanDuel Sportsbook new-user registration page, where you'll enter basic personal details such as your name, email, address, and phone number. Additionally, verification of your identity, including your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number, will be required to complete the new account registration process.

Now you're all set to make your first deposit at FanDuel Sportsbook using several different payment methods like PayPal or credit cards. The minimum qualifying deposit at FanDuel is $10. Once you make that initial deposit, the FanDuel Promo Code activates so you can get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first bet of at least $5 and it wins.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 For CBB Best Bets

Check out these details on how to use the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets to use on CBB best bets on one of the best online sportsbooks.

If you are ready to use the FanDuel Promo Code, simply place a $5 first bet on any open sports betting market offered on FanDuel Sportsbook, including today's CBB odds. If your first bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets to use across any sports betting market within seven days. But remember, if you lose, no bonus bets will be awarded. Choose your initial wager wisely and enjoy the thrill of betting on FanDuel Sportsbook today.

Claim This Welcome Offer To Get $150 For CBB Best Bets With The FanDuel Promo Code

There is no better time than now to use the FanDuel Promo Code to grab this bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins welcome offer that you can use on CBB Futures odds today.

With a loaded Monday betting slate, you will find a slew of appealing sports betting markets that you can use the FanDuel Promo Code to bet on. Once you make that $5 first bet, you can get $150 in bonus bets as long as your initial wager settles as a winner.

Stop wasting time. Use the link below to sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to win $150 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.