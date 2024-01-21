Get $158 In Bonuses For NFL Best Bets With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Let's close out the week strong and get $158 in bonuses for NFL best bets with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. By using one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get $158 in bonus bets – just for placing a $5 wager. That's right, a simple $5 wager is all it takes to get the bonus bets. And the best part is that it doesn't matter if your wager wins or loses.

We've got two more games left before we officially reach the NFL Conference Championship Games. First up, it's the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-6.5, o/u: 48.5) in a rematch of the Week 6 meeting. In that matchup, the Lions got a 20-6 road win against the Buccaneers. The second game features the Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-3, o/u: 43.5), and that is also a rematch from the during the regular season – the Bills also won on the road in KC for the Week 14 matchup by the score of 20-16.

Sign Up To Get $158 In Bonuses For NFL Best Bets With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New customers can sign up to get $158 in bonuses for NFL best bets with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get started at one of the top sports betting apps. You will then be guided to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you will be required to enter your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is also need, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Now, you can make your first deposit at one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at BetMGM is $10, which is double the amount needed to cover the $5 amount needed on your first wager.

Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $158 In Bonuses For NFL Best Bets

Here are the details on how to use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $158 in bonuses for NFL best bets at one of the most notable online sportsbooks.

Just place your first wager of at least $5, and you'll receive $158 in bonus bets, whether the wager wins or loses. The bonus bets come to you as three separate installations – two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet. These bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market and they will expire if not used within seven days.

Claim $158 In Bonuses For NFL Best Bets With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Kickoff is moments away, so it's time to claim $158 in bonuses for NFL best bets with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Get started today at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. Just place your first bet of $5+ to get your $158 in bonus bets and get in on the action of the NFL Playoffs. There are still two games left today before we get to NFL Conference Championship Weekend, so place your wagers on any of the NFL odds and Super Bowl odds and take it straight into the endzone!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.