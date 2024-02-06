New users can get $158 in bonuses with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS entered during sign-up to take advantage of one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, and a first-time customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, they qualify for this top-tier welcome bonus available on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account while entering BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS during registration to get $158 in bonus bets today.

Sign Up And Get $158 In Bonuses With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New customers can sign up and get $158 in bonuses with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS while wagering on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get started today. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new BetMGM Sportsbook account.

Remember to manually enter BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the registration portal to qualify for this bet $5 to get $158 in bonus bets welcome offer. Once registered, make a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any available payment methods, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to receive $158 in bonus bets today.

Get $158 In Bonuses With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors can get $158 in bonuses with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS entered into the bonus code field during sign-up today.

As a new user at BetMGM Sportsbook, a qualifying wager must be placed while using the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. Download and install the mobile app from the Apple app store or Google Play Store onto iOS and Android smart devices. After installation, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $158 in bonus bet credits.

Bonus bets arrive as two $50 bonus bets and a third $58 bonus bet credit. All bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be divvied into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. Each bonus bet credit must be wagered once on one of three bet types, which are a straight wager, Parlay, and Same Game Parlay.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook. Bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager is not included with any earned winnings.

Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $158 In Bonuses

New customers can use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonuses after placing a $5 qualifying wager at BetMGM Sportsbook today.

Whether it's a $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager, bettors can start placing bets at BetMGM Sportsbook, including on Super Bowl odds, such as total and spread. Explore NFL player props, like anytime touchdown scorer and total passing yards, or explore micro-betting markets, including first-drive result.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and place a $5 qualifying wager to get $158 in bonus bet credits after entering BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the registration portal today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.