New users can get $200 instantly for Super Bowl best bets with the DraftKings Promo Code used during sign-up to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the United States.

As long as a bettor is physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at DraftKings, they qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register a new DraftKings account with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets available on one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Register To Get $200 Instantly For Super Bowl Best Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors can register to get $200 in bonus bets instantly for Super Bowl best bets with the DraftKings Promo Code used during sign-up today.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to create a new DraftKings account today. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to fill out in order to finish creating a new DraftKings account.

Once registered, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any preferred payment methods supported at DraftKings, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any available online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Get $200 Instantly For Super Bowl Best Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

New customers can get $200 in bonus bets instantly for Super Bowl best bets with the DraftKings Promo Code used during registration on one of the best sports betting apps available.

A $5 qualifying wager is the only action required after registering a new DraftKings account in order to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings funds bonus bets as six $25 bonus bet credits, each expiring after seven days. Bonus bets cannot be divvied into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers at DraftKings.

Take advantage of an additional No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offer available every eligible game day, up to three days per week, while opting in with up to a $50 qualifying cash wager. Settling a losing first bet returns a matching rebate, up to $50, in the form of a single bonus bet credit. All qualifying wagers must be at least three legs and either an SGP or SGPx bet type.

Bonus bets at DraftKings possess a 1x playthrough requirement, so bettors must wager at least $200 before they can make any withdrawal requests. Bonus bet credits cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at DraftKings. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly For Super Bowl Best Bets

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets instantly for Super Bowl best bets today.

Place a $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager to start betting at DraftKings. Wager NFL odds, like spread and moneyline, or dive into the NFL futures market to wager on Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below and register a new DraftKings account with the DraftKings Promo Code used during sign-up to qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.