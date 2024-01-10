It's time to start it up and get $200 instantly with the DraftKings Promo Code. In addition to getting $200 in bonus bets, you'll also get a No Sweat Same Game Parlay wager every day when you use one of the friendliest sportsbook promo codes on the market. Just sign up for a new account using the DraftKings Promo Code, and the bonus bets and free daily SGP are all yours.

On the Wednesday docket, it's a huge night on the NBA hardwood with 10 games including the Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat. There are lots of great rivalry games in college basketball, featuring #7 UNC at NC State, #15 Wisconsin at Ohio State, and #9 Oklahoma at TCU. It's a light night on the ice with only three games in the NHL – the Montreal Canadiens at Philadelphia Flyers, the Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, and the Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche.

Sign Up To Get $200 Instantly With The DraftKings Promo Code

New customers can sign up to get $200 instantly with the DraftKings Promo Code.

Get started at one of the top sports betting apps by clicking on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide additional information like your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Now, you can make your first deposit at one of the top PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings is $5, which is what you'll need to cover the first bet you place on the welcome offer.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly

The details are easy and simple on how to use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly at one of the top online sportsbooks.

Just place your first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. The best part is that it doesn't matter if your first wager wins or not, you're still getting the $200 in bonus bets instantly, in addition to the freed daily No Sweat SGP wager. The bonus bets will arrive in your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets, so you will have multiple chances to increase your bankroll at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. Also, remember to use the entirety of your $200 in bonus bets within seven days or they will expire.

Come Aboard And Get $200 Instantly With The DraftKings Promo Code

There has never been a better time to come aboard and get $200 instantly with the DraftKings Promo Code.

With so much action inside the different arenas tonight, you'll have plenty of opportunities to land your first bet at DraftKings, and then use the bonus bets and daily free No Sweat SGP wager to your advantage.

Don't forget, the NFL Playoffs start this Saturday. You could place your first wager tonight and have a loaded chamber of bonus bets for the weekend to use on NFL odds, NFL player props, and Super Bowl odds!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.