Golf Betting Promos Available For The Honda Classic

This week, the PGA Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for The Honda Classic. Sepp Straka was the winner of this tournament last year, but the rest of the tour will be looking to win it this time around and take home the top money prize. For us at home, we can win some money as well.

There are many great sportsbook promo codes that we organized below that new users will be able to claim and use today on their golf betting picks. There is a lot of money to be made betting on The Honda Classic, and the welcome offers below will help you when placing PGA betting picks.

Claim Honda Classic Golf Betting Promos Today

Below, we have organized the top golf betting promos that are being offered to new users on the best sports betting sites for The Honda Classic. As long as you are at least 21 yers old and in a legal betting state, you are eligible for all of these welcome offers.

To claim these golf betting promos today, begin by clicking the sportsbook promo you want to claim. This will take you to that sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide basic information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code and make the minimum qualifying deposit to complete your sign-up.

Explore Golf Betting Promos For The Honda Classic

New users should explore the golf betting promos below for The Honda Classic. These PGA bonuses will give you bonus bets, bet credits, and more for golf betting this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a bonus bet, up to $1,000, to use on PGA betting odds today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer gives new users a first bet on PGA odds, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on The Honda Classic to instantly get $150 in bet credits, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code offer gives new users a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for The Honda Classic.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE and bet $100 on The Honda Classic to get $100 in bonus bets today.

Bet On The Honda Classic With Golf Betting Promos

Betting on the PGA Tour is fun since there are always long odds that payout generously. However, this is because it difficult to consistently pick a tournament winner, with randomness being high from event to event. This will be the case once again this week for The Honda Classic.

This is why we recommend signing up for the golf betting promos listed above. These PGA welcome offers can be used when betting on The Honda Classic, helping to reduce the amount of risk involved while keeping the generous odds.

For example, you will be able to sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, and BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim bonus bets, which refund your wager amount if you lose. By signing up for all three, you will have three bonus bets to use to pick the winner this weekend.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.