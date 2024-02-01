Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Claim $100 In Bonus Bets For Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LVIII is right around the corner, and you can get $100 in bonus bets by signing up today with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code. As one of the best sports betting apps, the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code unlocks a No Regret First Bet offer to use on odds for the Big Game.

To qualify, you must be a new user at Hard Rock Bet, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you meet these requirements, claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes by clicking the "BET NOW" button below to get started.

Sign Up With The Hard Rock Bet Promo Code And Get $100 In Bonuses For Super Bowl Odds

New customers can sign up with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code, and unlock $100 in bonus bets at one of the most popular sports betting sites.

Clicking the "BET NOW" button on this page will redirect you to the Hard Rock Bet registration portal. There, you can create a new account. Start by making a username and password. Then, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

After Hard Rock Bet has verified your account, you must then make a first-time deposit of at least $10. This can be done by using a simple payment method like credit cards, PayPal, or online banking. Finally, using the Hard Rock Bet mobile app, make a qualifying first-time wager of at least $10, up to $100.

Claim The Hard Rock Bet Promo Code And Get $100 In Bonuses For Super Bowl Odds

New users can claim the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code for a $100 No Regret First Bet. After making a qualifying deposit and wager, sport bettors just have to wait for their bet to settle.

If a first time bet wins, it will be paid out. However, if the wager loses, the exact amount of the bet will be paid out in bonus bets, up to $100. The bonus bets will be transferred to your Hard Rock Bet account and will have a 1x rollover requirement. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used for casino games, or used to opt into another promotional offer at Hard Rock Bet.

All bonus bets will expire within seven days after being delivered to your account.

Use $100 In Bonus Bets On Super Bowl Odds With The Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

With the final two teams left standing and vying for the Lombardi Trophy, there's still time left to claim a $100 bonus using the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code.

At Hard Rock Bet, you can wager on any odds type, including the moneyline, spread, totals, game or NFL player props, and more. To bet on Super Bowl odds, access the NFL Futures market and wager on the next winner now.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up for a new account using the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code. Within minutes sports bettors can begin placing wagers and taking advantage of all of the features the online sportsbook has to offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.