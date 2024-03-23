Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Get a $100 Bonus for March 23 NCAAB Odds

NCAA basketball fans are one more day closer to crowning their next champ and with the Hard Rock Bet promo code, new users can score an exclusive welcome offer for the Second Round.

You just have to be a new customer at Hard Rock Bet, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting and at least 21 years of age or older. If you meet these requirements, sign up for a new account at Hard Rock Bet, and place your first wager to get up to $100 back — it's that easy!

Click any of the sign-up links below to get started with one of the best sports betting sites on the market today, securing one of the top March Madness betting promos for Round of 32 action today, Saturday March 23.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Details

🎁 Hard Rock Bet Promo Code $100 First Bet Replay 📲 Hard Rock Bet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose Hard Rock Bet? Easy-to-use app interface 📆 Promo Last Updated March 23, 2024

New users can sign up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code for a $100 second-chance bet for March Madness odds. To use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes, follow the simple steps below:

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you to the registration portal at Hard Rock Bet. Create a username and password and enter a valid email address. When asked, enter your name, DOB, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. Agree to the Terms and Conditions and submit your registration. Once your account is verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using credit card, online banking, PayPal, etc.

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook Promo for March 23

Now that you've created an account using the Hard Rock Bet promo code, all you have to do is wait.

If your bet settles as a loss, you will be paid back in a matching amount, in the form of bonus bets, up to $100. Bonus bets will be delivered to your Hard Rock Bet online sportsbook account and should be used within seven days before they expire.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used for odds boosts, profit boosts, or on any other promotional offers at Hard Rock Bet.

Wager on Round 2 March Madness Odds & Props with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

With your second-chance bet, all thanks to the Hard Rock Bet promo code, you can now wager on NCAA odds for the Second Round.

Bet on some of the top-10 ranked teams, including No. 9 MI State vs No. 1 UNC or No. 7 Dayton vs No. 2 Arizona. Round 2 will then continue tomorrow, March 24, before the Sweet 16 takes the stage next Thursday. As one of the best sports betting apps, you can also access the NCAA Futures market and wager on the Final Four or next NCAA champion.

Elevate your sports betting journey today with the Hard Rock Bet promo code and take home up to $100 in bonus bets now for March Madness odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.