How to Bet on March Madness Odds & Props - Get $3300 in Bonus Bets!

March Madness is less than a month away with Selection Sunday taking place on Sunday, March 17, and new sports bettors can claim thousands in bonus bets using the top sports betting apps across the country.

It doesn't matter if you are a college basketball betting fan or not – March Madness is one of those events that everyone can quickly get involved with. Plus, several of the best sports betting sites are offering exclusive welcome offers that are quick and easy to claim.

As long as you're a new user at the selected online sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for these excellent welcome offers. All you have to do is click the "BET NOW" button below and sign up for a new account, then start wagering on best bets, odds and player props for March Madness.

Sign up with the Best March Madness Betting Promos, Apps & Sites

March Madness Betting Site March Madness Promo Code March Madness Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer DraftKings (No promo code needed) No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 bet365 ROTOWIRE First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 FanDuel (No promo code needed) Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets

New users can register with the top betting sites to wager on odds for March Madness. We've made it easy and compiled a list of the most generous online sportsbook promo codes for you below.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 first-time qualifying wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get up to $1K back on your first bet after depositing a minimum of $20 when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

DraftKings Promo Code: Register with the DraftKings promo code and get a No Sweat First Bet up to $1K.

FanDuel Promo Code: Make a first-time $5 bet with the FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Get up to $1K on your first-time qualifying wager when you use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE today.

After selecting your preferred online sportsbook, click the "BET NOW" button to sign up. You will enter personal identifying information including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN. Once the online sportsbook verifies your account, you should make a qualifying deposit and wager to obtain your bonus bets, using a supported payment method like PayPal or credit card.

Most importantly, don't forget to add the promo or bonus code if there is one!

Bet on March Madness Odds, Props & More

We are still a few weeks away from March Madness kicking off. However, that doesn't mean you can't get an early start on NCAAB betting. Futures odds are currently available for the tournament, with UConn the betting favorite at most college basketball betting sites.

Click the "BET NOW" button today to get started and create a new online sportsbook account. You won't want to miss the opportunity to join millions of others across the country who partake in March Madness. The First Round begins March 21.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.