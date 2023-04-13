How To Download The Best Massachusetts Betting Apps Now

The NBA Playoffs are nearly here, with the Play-In Tournament wrapping up tomorrow. The Boston Celtics will begin their first-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in the second game of the day. The odds for both Game 1 and the entire first-round series have been posted, so sign up for Massachusetts betting apps to put some money down on the C's.

Below, we have created a list of the best Massachusetts betting apps to download now. Each of these apps have generous Massachusetts betting promos that new users can claim when they sign up to bet on the Celtics this week.

How To Download The Best Massachusetts Betting Apps

The sports betting experts here at RotoWire have organized a list of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks to download now. As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in Masschusetts, follow these easy steps to sign up for these MA sportsbooks.

Click the link for the Massachusetts betting app you are interested in. This takes you to that sportsbook's sign-up page.

Enter your identifying information, including your name, physical address, and email address, to create your account.

Enter the promo code, if there is one.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to finish creating your account, then repeat the steps for the other Massachusetts betting apps.

Claim Offers From The Best Massachusetts Betting Apps

Download the best Massachusetts betting apps and claim these exciting welcome offers to use on Boston sports this week.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get the $1,000 bonus bets offer for Boston sports when you sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first bet on Caesars MA, up to $1,250, which you can use on the Boston Celtics.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: Claim $100 in bet credits when you sign up with the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code and place a $20 wager.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5 on the Celtics with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Get $150 in bonus bets after placing your first $5 NBA wager, thanks the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code offer.

Bet On The Celtics' Playoff Odds On Massachusetts Betting Apps

There are many ways to bet on the Boston Celtics during the NBA Playoffs, and the Massachusetts betting apps above will have all of the odds you need. By signing up for the online sportsbooks above to bet on Boston, you will also claim welcome bonuses that you can use for your NBA betting picks.

Currently, the Celtics have the second-best NBA Finals odds, at +370. With the DraftKings Promo Code, you can bet $5 on these odds to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. If Boston wins it all, you would receive another $18.50 as well.

You can place another $5 wager with the FanDuel Promo Code to receive $150 in bonus bets. This promo wager can be on the Celtics' odds to win their first series, their NBA Championship odds, or any of the NBA player props, and much more.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.