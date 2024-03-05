Is Barstool Sportsbook Live In North Carolina? Betting Updates & Offers

No, Barstool Sportsbook is NOT live in NC. Barstool Sportsbook is no more, with PENN Entertainment dissolving their partnership with Barstool Sports to partner with ESPN and launch ESPN BET as their new sports betting platform. Barstool Sportsbook shut its doors when it was rebranded to ESPN BET on November 14, 2023.

However, Draftkings Sportsbook continues to grow as one of the best sports betting apps by partnering with Barstool Sports, the US digital media company, in a multi-year sports betting collaboration agreement.

And yes, DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as ESPN BET NC will be LIVE in North Carolina on March 11th. Until then here are their pre-launch offers you can sign up for right now:

DraftKings Promo Code for North Carolina: Get $300 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day

🎁 DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 💰 DraftKings NC Bonus $100 Pre-Reg Bonus + Bet $5, Get $200 at Launch 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated March 5, 2024

New users can pre-register for an account and use the DraftKings North Carolina promo code to get $300 in bonus bets for launch day. As long as you are a new customer at DraftKings North Carolina, physically located in the state, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify!

To get started, follow the steps below to begin the sign-up process, and secure your welcome bonus using one of the best sportsbook promo codes today:

Click the "BET NOW" button anywhere on this page. This link will take you to the DraftKings North Carolina sign-up portal. Create a username and password and enter a valid email address. When prompted, enter personal identifying information including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number and last four digits of your SSN. There is no need to enter a physical bonus code. Just agree to the Terms and Conditions and click the "Submit" button. DraftKings North Carolina will verify your account. Then, all you have to do is wait until March 11.

Claim $300 in Bonus Bets Using the DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code

Once DraftKings North Carolina goes live on Monday, March 11, sports bettors can access one of the top online sports betting apps using their iOS or Android device.

After using the DraftKings North Carolina promo code, make a first-time qualifying deposit using a supported payment method like credit card or PayPal. Then wager $5 or more on any sports market, bet type, or odds type and up to $300 in bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other promotional offers. They will expire within seven days.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Bet $10, Get $225 in Bonus Bets

🎁 ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC 🖊️ ESPN BET NC Welcome Offer Bet $10, Get $225 In Bonus Bets 🏦 ESPN BET NC Banking Methods PayPal, Credit Cards/Debit Cards, Play+, ACH, and more 📆 Promo Code Last Verified March 5, 2024

New customers can sign up with ESPN North Carolina to get $225 in bonus bets with the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

Click on the "BET NOW" button. This will redirect you to the ESPN BET North Carolina new-user registration page and you'll need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. At this point, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at ESPN BET using popular payment methods like PayPal, credit cards, and others. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at ESPN BET is $10, which is exactly the amount needed on your first-time qualifying bet. Log into your ESPN BET North Carolina account on March 11!

Unlock $225 in Bonus Bets with ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC

Check out these details on how to claim the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC Bet Anything, Get $225 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Just place a first-time wager of $10, and you'll get a total of $225 in bonus. The first $25 in bonus bets will be awarded instantly on March 11, followed by eight more $25 bonus bets after your first $10 bet. Yes, it's really that simple! Some sportsbooks will make you wait for the outcome of your first wager, and if you lose, then you'll get bonus bets.

Luckily, ESPN BET is just giving you bonus bets to use on their site right away. All it takes is a $10 wager to get $225 in bonus bets with this ESPN BET North Carolina promo code ROTONC.

