Is BetMGM Legal for Sports Betting In North Carolina?

BetMGM is legal in North Carolina with the launch of BetMGM North Carolina on Monday, March 11, 2024. Sports bettors in North Carolina can now register using the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim $150 in bonus bets for the BetMGM North Carolina launch.

As long as you are physically located in North Carolina, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at BetMGM, then you can take advantage of one of the best North Carolina betting promos on the market today. The BetMGM North Carolina welcome offer not only nets new users $150 in bonus bets but also gives them access to one of the best sports betting sites on the market.

Register for a new BetMGM North Carolina online sportsbook account to get your hand in North Carolina sports betting now.

Sign Up With BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

North Carolina sports bettors can sign up now with the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $150 in bonus bets when online sportsbooks officially go live in North Carolina today, March 11 at noon ET.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to create a new BetMGM North Carolina sportsbook account today. By registering now, you'll need to fill in your new user information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are also required along with the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the corresponding bonus code field of the sign-up portal.

Claim your $150 in bonus bets now to start online sports betting at BetMGM North Carolina on March 11.

Use BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $150 In Bonus Bets

Anyone who is physically present in North Carolina and at least 21 years old can use the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim $150 in bonus bets at BetMGM North Carolina. The bonus bets will be accessible in your new BetMGM sportsbook account on March 11 as six $25 bonus bet credits.

Bonus bet credits must be used on straight bets, parlays, or Same Game Parlays and they cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. Bonus bets expire after seven days so be sure to use them during the first week of North Carolina online sports betting.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into any other promotional offers at BetMGM North Carolina. Any bonus bets wagered will not be returned with any winnings earned.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets By Registering With BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New customers can get $150 in bonus bets by registering with the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS now.

Bonus bets can be used on a variety of online sports betting markets and bet types once BetMGM North Carolina goes live. With March Madness right around the corner, new BetMGM North Carolina customers should consider using their bonus bets on college basketball betting markets, like CBB championship odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to pre-register a new BetMGM North Carolina account now. Registering qualifies new BetMGM users for $150 in bonus bets available today, March 11 when legal online sports betting officially launches in North Carolina. Sign up to start legal sports betting at BetMGM North Carolina now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.