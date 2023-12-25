Is ESPN BET Legal in NY?

New York has been easily the biggest sports betting state in the country since it launched in January 2022, but ESPN BET does not have a license to operate in the state. Sports bettors wanting to utilize one of the best new sports betting apps will have to travel across the river into New Jersey or make their way to Pennsylvania to create their account with ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO.

What States Is ESPN BET Available In?

ESPN BET states where you can use the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

When you sign up using ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO by following any of the green "BET NOW" buttons on this page, if you are in a legal betting state where ESPN BET is licensed to operate, you can enter the promo code ROTO to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes today.

What Is ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO, And How Do I Claim It?

All you have to do to claim the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO is make a minimum deposit of $10 using options like PayPal and credit cards, and place a first wager of any amount on any of the open sports betting markets available on one of the top sports betting apps. Once your first wager has been placed, you will instantly be credited with $200 worth of bonus bets, which will be broken down into four bonus bets worth $50 each. On top of that, a fifth $50 bonus bet will be credited to your account within 24-48 hours.

Bonus bet credits earned at ESPN Bet cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at ESPN Bet. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned.

Bonus bet credit can be staked on straight bets, parlays, and futures. Only one bonus bet credit can be redeemed at a time. Winnings earned from a bonus bet stake are automatically converted to real cash upon the bet settling as a win. Bonus bets cannot be used on any Casino games at ESPN Bet. New customers must manually select their bonus bet credit from their bet slip window when placing a wager on ESPN Bet.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below and bet anything to earn $250 in bonus bet credits as part of this fantastic welcome bonus offered to new ESPN Bet customers today.

Use ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO To Get $250 In Bonus Bets

Once you have claimed your bonus bets, you can use them on a wide variety of sports betting markets. You can look at tonight's slate of NBA games and wager on NBA odds like the moneyline or spread, or you can wager on NBA player props markets.

You can also look ahead to the weekend, and wager on college football odds, Heisman trophy odds, or you shoot your shot on college football national championship odds.

With so many different sports betting markets, sign up using ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO to get started today.

Can I Use The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO If I Already Had A Barstool Account?

YES, you can use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO if you already had a Barstool account. When you register an online sportsbook account with ESPN BET, you not only get $250 in bonus bets, but you also get access to one of the nation's top sports betting apps.

With a state-of-the-art user interface and proprietary online sports betting technology from Penn Entertainment, the ESPN BET app provides a top-notch user experience for new sports bettors and those who used Barstool Sportsbook previously.

Register now to claim ESPN BET's sign-up bonus with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO. Fill in the promo code field with the ESPN BET promo code ROTO to collect $250 in bonus bets today.

Writer and editor Jon Helmkamp contributed to this story.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.