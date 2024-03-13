Is It Legal to Bet on March Madness Games in North Carolina?

North Carolina sports bettors can look forward to making legal bets on March Madness games for the first time following this week's successful launch on legal mobile betting across the Tar Heel State.

Starting this past Monday, March 11, some of the best North Carolina sportsbooks went live, providing sports bettors with the opportunity to get a head start on making March Madness picks with the thousands in bonus bets available when they sign up using some of the best NC betting promos.

Read on to learn more about which top online sports betting sites are now open for business in North Carolina, and how you can celebrate the launch of legal betting on the March Madness odds with the thousands in bonuses available through these exclusive sportsbook welcome offers.

Bet on March Madness with the Best NC Betting Apps

You can sign up using the top North Carolina sports betting promo codes if you are at least 21 years old and physically present in the Tar Heel State.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $5, Get $150 un Bonus Bets

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Bet $10 Get $225 in Bonus Bets + 200% Deposit Match up to $500

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets OR First Bet Safety Net up to $1000 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets Instantly

Bet on March Madness Odds in North Carolina

You can give yourself an early edge on the March Madness odds by taking advantage of all the benefits of these lucrative North Carolina sportsbook welcome offers.

Click on the links to sign up for the online sportsbook welcome offers that best suit your budget and betting strategy. The process takes just a few minutes and requires you to complete a sign-up form by providing basic information like your name, address, phone number and email address, along with documentation that verifies your identity.

Upon approval, you can then download the mobile betting app for the North Carolina sportsbook of your choice, which you can use to make a first deposit using popular banking methods including major credit cards and PayPal.

Once your first deposit is processed, you can claim the bonus bets unlocked by the top sportsbook promo code of your choice by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market including March Madness odds and national championship futures.

It Is Now Legal to Bet on March Madness Games in North Carolina

Tip-off at this year's edition of the NCAA Tournament is just a week away, and North Carolina sports bettors can enjoy the excitement of making legal bets on the March Madness odds for the first time using the thousands in bonus bets available by signing up today using the top North Carolina sportsbook bonus codes.

Whether you are backing the Duke Blue Devils on your bracket or are a loyal fan of the North Carolina Tar Heels, you can now enjoy access to the most competitive college basketball odds in the industry. So, don't delay. Click on the for the top NC sportsbook promo codes listed above and start making your best March Madness picks using the best sports betting apps in the nation.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.