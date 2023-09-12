Kentucky Sports Betting Age: Top KY Online Sportsbooks Set To Launch

Pre-registration for the top KY Online Sportsbooks with the best Kentucky sports betting promos is now open as Kentucky prepares to launch online betting on September 28. With 27 different sportsbooks set to make their mark on the state, residents who are 18 years or older can start wagering soon.

Kentucky Sports Betting Age Varries Between Top KY Online Sportsbook Set To Launch

With retail sports betting now open for business as of September 7, the top KY Online Sportsbook is set to launch on September 28. Coinciding with Week 4 of the NFL, Launch Day will allow Kentucky residents to place wagers on any NFL game throughout the season on the top sports betting apps, including those of any bet type.

New bettors can use the sportsbooks' official website or some of the best mobile betting apps to place bets on NFL odds, including the money line, point spread, NFL player props, or NFL Futures.

Pre-Register For The Top KY Online Sportsbooks Set To Launch

With pre-registration now open for the top KY online sportsbook, new customers residing in Kentucky can start earning bonus bets using one of the top online sportsbook apps.

Check out the following promo codes available now:

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Pre-register using the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and receive $100 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Using the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code, get $100 in bonus bets on launch day + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. No pre-registration code is needed.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Pre-register using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and receive $200 in bonus bets on Launch Day.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and get $10 for every touchdown on a nominated NFL game worth up to $50.

To get started, residents must be at least 18 years of age, with the exception of some sportsbooks that will require new bettors to be 21+. Click on one of the links above to pre-register for one of the KY online sportsbooks. It will take you to a portal where you will provide personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

If a promo code is required, enter it in the appropriate field. Depending on the sportsbook chosen, you will either receive your bonus bets instantly or on Launch Day, which is set for September 28.

Claim The Best Offers For The Top KY Online Sportsbook

Though the top Kentucky Online Sportsbook is still weeks away from launching, there is no need to wait to get started. Residents who are 18+ years old can pre-register for some of the best promo codes available now, and the best part is new betters are not limited to just one.

Once the online betting site launches, make a qualifying deposit using options like PayPal or any major credit cards. Then, place your first bet. It's that easy! Pre-register today and prepare to take your NFL experience to the next level on September 28.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.