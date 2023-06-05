Kentucky Sports Betting – Latest News + Estimated Launch Date

The day for Kentucky sports betting to become legalized is nearing soon, and the people cannot wait to get started. Operators are sure to be forming a line around the block to become the most notable one in the Bluegrass State.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed HB 551 into law on March 30, 2023, making the 37th state in America to legalize sports betting. This means that sports betting sites will be legalized in Kentucky, and people will be able to place wagers on some of the top sports betting apps. The bill states that sports betting rules must be finalized six months after the law goes into effect on June 28, 2023, and sports betting could finally launch at some point in late 2023 or early 2024.

Caesars Sportsbook Announces Deal in Kentucky

Caesars Sportsbook reached a deal with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing to become the first operator in the state's history. Following the legalization of sports betting in March, Caesars announced that it will have brick-and-mortar retail sportsbooks at each of those sites. The HB 551 bill allows for Kentucky Speedway and the state's nine horse tracks to operate sportsbooks there, and this is certainly a big move.

While Caesars is the first sportsbook to launch a deal in Kentucky, that doesn't mean that it will be the last. Major sports betting operators like DraftKings and FanDuel will likely find somewhere to put their footing in the Bluegrass State with generous sportsbook promo codes, and it's just a matter of time before they strike a deal with one of the notable racetracks.

Bordering States To Kentucky Allow Sports Betting

As it stands now, six of the seven states that border Kentucky have legalized sports betting: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Many people would say that Kentucky's decision to legalize sports betting came from the success of these surrounding states, and the majority of them have elite college programs which can bring in a meaningful revenue. In fact, Missouri might even legalize sports betting in the near future as well.

Kentucky will be a state that allows sports betting on collegiate games involving schools within the state's borders. With the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville drawing huge interest, there is a big opportunity to bring in tons of revenue for the state. Not to mention, there are a few neighboring areas to Kentucky that have professional sports teams that are sure to drum up interest in sports betting on the top PayPal betting sites, and inevitably create a more intense betting circle for new bettors signing up with Kentucky sports betting promos.

Future Of Sports Betting In Kentucky

The future of sports betting in Kentucky is looking bright, with numerous racetracks already primed up for business. The number of Kentucky racetracks seems like a match made in heaven to go along with the best credit card betting sites lining up for their business services to go live here.

When you add in the fact that Kentucky and Louisville will bring tons of interest to sports betting, this is a partnership that is certainly a great fit. Only time will tell just how profitable things will be, but the future is definitely looking bright with the levels of interest and outlets for betting on the top Kentucky sportsbooks.

