Latest Stanley Cup Odds: Long Shots To Win The 2023 Stanley Cup

With the NHL regular season winding down, the Stanley Cup playoff field is beginning to take shape, although a few pivotal spots are still up for grabs. Unlike the contemporaneous NBA playoffs, the NHL postseason has frequently seen long shots knock off higher seeds and go on Cinderella runs. Let's take a look at the latest Stanley Cup odds and pinpoint some long shots that have the potential to get hot at the right time and win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Eastern Conference Long Shots To Win The 2023 Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past three seasons, winning twice in a row before falling to the Avalanche in 2022. The team's core of Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point remains intact, so the Lightning won't be an easy out. Despite the team's recent history of playoff success, the Lightning currently have +1400 odds to win the 2023 Stanley Cup. Those odds on the best sports betting apps should get much shorter once Tampa Bay inevitably hands Toronto its latest first-round playoff loss.

Staying in the Sunshine State, the Florida Panthers at +6600 are an intriguing pick if you're looking for a long shot. The Panthers are locked in a tight race with the Islanders, Penguins and Sabres for two wild card spots, but Florida won't be an easy out if it can get into the playoffs. This team won the Presidents' Trophy last year for the most points in the regular season, and leads the league with 36.8 shots per game this season. If two-time Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky gets hot at the right time in Florida's net, this team is capable of going all the way.

Western Conference Long Shots To Win The 2023 Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers are tied for the fifth-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup, but at +1100 odds on the top betting sites, they aren't exactly favored. Led by the world's best player in Connor McDavid, the Oilers reached the Western Conference Final last season. Goaltending remains a question mark for Edmonton, but a forward group that includes McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and former first overall pick Ryan Nugent-Hopkins can score with anybody. McDavid is having the best season for any NHL skater this millennium, while Draisaitl has more points than everyone in the league except McDavid.

The Minnesota Wild (+2000) officially punched a playoff ticket for the 10th time in 11 years Monday, and while Minnesota has won only two playoff series over that span, this year could be different. Minnesota's tied for the lead in the Central Division and could still wind up with home-ice advantage for the first two rounds in a Western Conference that's far less top-heavy than the stacked Eastern Conference. The Wild have weathered the absence of leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), who should be back for the playoffs, and Minnesota's getting good goaltending from both veteran Marc-Andre Fleury and youngster Filip Gustavsson.

