Legal Sports Betting Update - New York And Ohio Among Leaders In Handle

Sports betting has never been more popular in the United States, with more and more states legalizing it for their residents to get in on the action. We're up to 33 states, and the District of Columbia, now legalized and the numbers have spoken – people are truly interested in sports betting on the top sports betting sites.

Of course, some states are more engaged than others, and that is certainly true of New York and Ohio, who are among the leaders in betting handle. Let's take a look and see how they're doing up against the rest of the United States.

New York Betting Totals On Handle

New York had an auspicious beginning, not allowing mobile betting on sports betting apps when sports betting was launched in the state. On his way out of office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was able to set the framework of mobile betting before he finally resigned.

There are now nine PayPal operators – Bally Bet, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet (recently bought out by Fanatics), Resorts World Bet, WynnBET – in the Empire State.

As of May 14, 2023, New York now has a total handle of $23,267,033,209 since its inception of sports betting since 2019. Of course, this includes all of the wagers taken in when mobile betting wasn't available, so these numbers could be even better than they already are. New York has collected a whopping $983,608,938 in state taxes with a gross revenue win rate of just under 8.5%.

Bettors in New York have loved mobile betting on the best credit card betting sites thus far, and they are coming out in droves. No longer do they have to cross the New Jersey border in order to place their bets, they can do it from the comfort of their own territory on the top NY sportsbooks. As a result, the legalization of sports betting in New York has cut into New Jersey's profits by about 25%.

Ohio Betting Totals On Handle

Ohio just finally launched in January 2023, but you can already tell that this will work out in the long run. With 15 different Ohio betting apps, six professional teams, and a fanbase that is hungry for sports betting, the opening numbers have been hopeful. In the first month launch, Ohio had a handle of $1.1 billion, which trailed only New York.

Since hitting the marketplace, the Buckeye State has come in with a handle of $2,492,607,624. Ohio has collected $38,779,420 in state taxes on a 15.54% gross revenue win rate.

It will be interesting to see if the numbers fall a bit in the Southern part of Ohio when Kentucky finally goes live with the top sportsbooks and betting promos on their launch date. There has been no official launch date set yet by the Bluegrass State, but the hope is that they're ready to go for the start of the NFL and college football seasons around August-September. At the very latest, 2024 is another possible launch date, but that is a worst-case scenario.

What's Next For New York And Ohio?

Things are off to a great start for New York and Ohio, and it could potentially get even better from here. Once the NFL and college football seasons start, you are really going to see these numbers skyrocket all the way through fall into winter.

This summer could be a challenge, but it should be noted that both states do have two professional baseball teams. That should be enough to keep both states afloat until football comes around.

